Getting exactly what he wanted out of his team Monday, April 11, Springville boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf saw the right combination of factors lead the Orioles to a lopsided win hosting Alburnett on their home Meadowview Country Club course in Central City.
“This was another great improvement from the previous meet,” said Neuendorf, as his team rolled to an impressive 200-222 win over the Pirates. “It was a great day as far as weather goes and golfing on our home course helped us out dramatically.”
Springville golfers dominated the leaderboard as well with Dylan DeMean claiming meet medalist honors firing a solid round of 42 while teammate Heber Blackmore added a 49 that took runner-up honors.
“Great for Dylan to bounce back after the Ed-Co meet,” Neuendorf said. “He’s starting to settle in and we look for him to continue shooting in the mid-to-low 40s all season, hopefully.
“Jacob Waltz and Grant Chrisman also shot their season-bests with a pair of 53s. It was great to get a win on the home course and hope we can build upon this meet.”
The Oriole boys were right back on the course 24 hours later, making the trip to Starmont where the visitors were handed a 185-213 setback against the Stars on the Backbone Golf and Country Club course.
“Starmont is a good team, and was a challenge for us,” Neuendorf said. “It’s an interesting course for the boys as they could reach the green on some par-4s, and there was some length on other par-4s for them.”
DeMean paced the Springville team making his way through the challenging layout carding a round of 50 while Chrisman and Jayce Ernzen added scores of 54 each. Blackmore came through with the final counting score for the Orioles turning in a 55.
“Jayce, just a freshman, had a PR and I look for him to continue to get better as the season goes on,” Neuendorf said. “Each meet has gotten better and he’s figuring things out as the season progresses.”
Luke Jordan (59) and Waltz (66) also took to the Backbone course for the Springville team while Starmont’s Garrett Waterhouse, Jacob Goedken and Jase Tommasin all tied for the low score at the nine-hole tournament coming through with cards of 46 each for the Stars.