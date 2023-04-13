EDGEWOOD
Already excited by the potential of his Springville boys’ golf team this season, Oriole coach Austin Neuendorf came away even more impressed from the Orioles’ season-opening performance against host Edgewood-Colesburg Monday, April 3.
EDGEWOOD
Already excited by the potential of his Springville boys’ golf team this season, Oriole coach Austin Neuendorf came away even more impressed from the Orioles’ season-opening performance against host Edgewood-Colesburg Monday, April 3.
And there was a very good (and obvious) reason why.
“The boys had a great first meet of the season,” said Neuendorf, as he team was edged in a tight 200-201 final in the nine-hole dual tournament against the Vikings.
“We did lose by one stroke, but if you compare our first meet last year at Ed-Co to this year, you would see the improvement. I believe we shot a 232 last year at Ed-Co, so we improved by 31 strokes as a team in just one year. The boys were the first to recognize that as well, so it just goes to show how much they want to be successful.”
Springville got consistent scoring from up-and-down their lineup led by a runner-up medalist round of 47 from Heber Blackmore.
“Heber did place second at the tournament thanks to a third hole card back,” Neuendorf said. “He got off to a rough start but you could see after the first three holes he settled right in. He played his last six holes at plus-2 putting a string of pars together on holes five, six and seven.”
Not only did Blackmore score a medalist round, but the Orioles carded five of the top-7 scores as Enzler Breitfelder added a 50 and teammates Jayce Ernzen, Grant Chrisman and Blake Fowler all came through with cards of 51 each.
“That was another positive having five of the top-7 scores in this meet,” Neuendorf said. “In my opinion, we are very close to being right where to want to be. We just need to keep working to take those next steps.”
Oliver Longerbeam also competed at the season-opening meet firing a 61 for the Springville team.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Peyton Gaul led all golfers with a medalist round of six-over par 42.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.