Members of the 2022 Springville boys’ golf team are, left to right, Front row- Enzler Breitfelder, Luke Stolte, Heber Blackmore, Jayce Ernzen and Blake Fowler. Middle row- Brett Kane, Ethan Hosek, Bryce Ripple, Slayton Straub, Grant Chrisman and Cade Sheda. Back row- Head Coach Austin Neuendorf, Luke Jordan, Jackson Robinson Valley, Jacob Waltz, Dylan DeMean and Assistant Coach Nick Josephson.
Over much of the past few years, it hasn’t been unusual for Springville boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf to be able to suit up enough golfers to count in team scoring at tournaments maybe a handful of times during the course of a season.
That, however, won’t be a problem 2022.
Actually, not only will the Orioles have enough golfers to count in every tournament they participate in this spring, but team members will also have battle for one of the six coveted varsity spots as an impressive list of 16 golfers join the team.
“I think our strengths this season are in our numbers,” said Neuendorf. “We have 16 guys out for golf this year and I think that is going to breed competitiveness amongst the boys, which will hopefully bring scores down. The varsity squad is going to be hard to determine, and there might be come fluctuation in our top-6 this year.”
One thing Neuendorf does know, however? His top-2.
“I think Dylan DeMean and Heber Blackmore are going to be two golfers that are going to probably lead the team this year,” said Neuendorf of his star letter winners. “They have the potential to shoot in the low 40s. Consistency is just going to be key in getting us to shoot that low.”
Along with DeMean, a senior, and Blackmore, a sophomore, Luke Jordan (senior) also returns as a letter winner from the 2021 team while three freshmen (Dawson Deutsch, Jayce Ernzen and Enzler Breitfelder), seven sophomores (Bryce Ripple, Blake Fowler, Ethan Hosek, Grant Chrisman, Slayton Straub and Luke Stolte), two juniors (Brett Kane and Cade Sheda) and two seniors (Jacob Waltz and Jackson Robinson Valley) give the program unprecedented depth.
“Jayce Ernzen is a freshman and is someone that I look to potentially make a difference,” Neuendorf said. “Blake Fowler went out this year and is someone who has been playing golf as a hobby his entire life. Cade Sheda is also someone that has looked pretty good out on the course, and is only going to get better.”
A program was that already pointing in the right direction even before this influx of numbers this spring, Neuendorf is excited about what the 2022 campaign could bring.
“Each year we have gotten more and more competitive in my time as the golf coach here,” he said. “I think our team goals are going to be the same as they have been every year, and that is to be better every meet, improve our team score every meet and hopefully that will yield results.”