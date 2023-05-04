Led by consistent scoring from up-and-down the Springville boys’ golf lineup, the Orioles used that balance to pick up a win on the road at Midland Tuesday, April 25.
“Pretty good meet in general for the boys,” said Springville boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as his team claimed a 189-201 victory over the host Eagles at the Little Bear Country Club course.
“We had three guys shoot in the 40s with Blake Fowler having a great birdie on the par-5 sixth hole chipping in. We’re still looking to get four guys in the 40s at some point, so hopefully we can make that happen at conference on Monday (May 1).”
While it was Midland talking the medalist and runner-up honors at the nine-hole dual tournament, it was the balance from the Orioles that keyed the win as Heber Blackmore (45), Jayce Ernzen (47), Blake Fowler (47) and Enzler Breitfelder (50) all carded counting score for the visitors.
Grant Chrisman (52), Oliver Longerbeam (58), Slayton Straub (59) and Christian Anguiano (66) also took to the course for the Springville team.
“We know we can shoot lower than 189,” Neuendorf said. “So, we just need to be able to put it all together with the postseason meets coming up. I think the guys are competitive enough that they want to do really well, and they continue to work hard.”
Midland’s Cale Crist led all golfers with a medalist round of two-over par 38 while his teammate Seth Bixler was runner-up with a 43.