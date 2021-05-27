DES MOINES
He knew what the ramifications were going to be taking part in the class 1A state 4x400 relay in Des Moines Friday, May 21, but Springville senior Jack Hoogland relished at the opportunity of competing with teammates Luke Menster, Noah Brady and Alex Koppes one more time.
Even if it meant throwing up on the Drake Stadium field turf.
“It’s just what I do after every race, I can’t control it,” said Hoogland, who posted the fastest split for the Oriole team coming through with a 53.10 opening-leg effort as the team finished with a time of 3-minutes, 37.38-seconds to place eighth in their heat and 18th overall in the class.
“My freshman and sophomore years I threw up after every race and I decided I wasn’t going to go out for track after that. Of course, COVID took care of last year, then after two weeks of practice this spring I decided to come back and worked my way into this 4x400 relay and I’m so happy I did, even with the stuff I have to go through after the race.”
Menster added a 55.04 split before Brady made his way around the track in 55.07 before Koppes brought the team home with an anchor 54.14 leg.
“The 4x400 was the same night as the distance med and I was feeling something special was going to happen,” said Oriole boys track coach Tyler Husak. “We were seeded 21st coming in, but I knew we could run faster. I was also thinking we could take down the school-record of 3:34.00. For the second season in a row, we had been flirting with the record and this was our last chance. We were in lane one to start, and that didn’t faze Jack one bit, but this heat was loaded. It just wasn’t our day.”
Danville topped the 4x400 field winning the class 1A state title in 3:28.68 while Maquoketa Valley was runner-up in 3:29.01.
“I love running and competing, but I don’t love throwing up,” Hoogland said. “I couldn’t have done it this year though without Alex. He’s the guy who pushes me to get better. I wanted to help all my teammates, that’s why I came back out and put myself through all of this. I’ll throw up anytime for these guys.”