DES MOINES
Entering the distance medley relay at the class 1A state meet seeded a mere one spot away from medal-winning status at ninth in the event, the Springville boys were hoping they’d be able to make a move and earn that coveted state medal when they hit the Drake Stadium track Friday, May 21.
They wound up doing exactly that.
“We were in a great position sitting ninth in heat two, lane four and had a chance to set the tone putting pressure on heat three,” said Oriole boys track coach Tyler Husak. “I kept telling the boys multiple times leading up to Friday that we can score in this event.
“That belief came full circle.”
Noah Brady, Luke Menster, Dylan DeMean and Alex Koppes made that medal-winning distance medley move turning in a time of 3-minutes, 44.28-seconds to place fourth in their heat and eighth overall in class 1A.
“Noah got out of the blocks great and made up the stagger handing it off to Luke,” Husak said. “Those two have had great chemistry all season and their combined split was 45.8, the fastest I’ve ever coached at Springville.
“Luke kept us in first as he handed it off to Dylan, who ran a great first half of his 400-meter leg. He tightened up towards the end which made things a little challenging for Alex.”
DeMean handed the baton to Koppes after running a 56.20-second 400-meter split before Koppes brought the team home with a 2:02.28 anchor 800-leg.
“Alex really got after it giving us a season-best time,” Husak said. “I had recorded times from the other heats and as the last heat finished, I started looking at the board and at our time. I had to check the live results to confirm what I thought was true all along. Eighth-place. I had to yell it to the boys when I found out. It was so awesome and such a great feeling of accomplishment.
“They believed it was possible and got it done.”
Menster was fueled by the huge Drake Stadium crowd, as well as the motivation to win a medal.
“The crowd got us going,” he said. “It was great seeing the stadium full and hearing them cheering everyone one. It really got us pumped up.”
Koppes was flying around the track so fast his feet were beginning to burn.
“That always happens to me on this Drake Stadium track,” he said. “My feet were burning again as I was out there, but I had to finish strong. We wanted that medal, and not only did we do that, we ran our best time of the year. Can’t ask for more than that.”
The one-point from the event meant the Springville boys placed in a tie for 51st in the class 1A team standings.
Earlham claimed the class 1A state distance medley relay championship finishing with a 3:37.91 clocking while fellow Tri-Rivers Conference members Calamus-Wheatland (3:38.88), North Linn (3:40.82) and Lisbon (3:42.33) were second, third and fourth, respectively, giving the league four of the state’s top-8 teams in the event.