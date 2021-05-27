DES MOINES
Springville’s Alex Koppes freely admits, his high jumping form isn’t exactly the best.
But it sure hasn’t stopped the Oriole senior superstar from reaching some pretty amazing heights during the 2021 track and field season.
“I just started high jumping this season, so I haven’t had the time to really work on my form, “said Koppes, who even with a so-called not-so-perfect form, flew all the way to the state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Friday, May 21, where he placed 20th in the class 1A event soaring over the bat set at 5-feet, 9-inches.
“Being I can’t bend over the bar like pretty much everyone else does, I have to rely on my vertical to get me over, and I’ve been able to do that all year long and score points for my team, to a point.”
That point was 5-11, where Koppes went out of the state high jump event.
“Ever since qualifying in the high jump, Alex’s attention to detail has increased,” said Springville boys track coach Tyler Husak. “He was asking many questions about the set up at Drake, as well as opening height. Some I had an answer to, others I wasn’t completely sure on.
“Alex is my first high jumper to qualify for state.”
Koppes flew over opening height at 5-7 with ease before clearing 5-9 on his third and final attempt. With 5-10 a personal-record, one he had set twice this past spring, the state bar moved to 5-11 where the Oriole star bowed out.
“At 5-11, Alex’s best-looking attempt was his second one,” Husak said. “He finished 20th, not bad for a kid who just started high jump this season. He learned a lot along the way and had some help from his jumping partner Luke Menster.”
Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer topped the class 1A state high jump field flying 6-5 to win the championship.
“Can’t ask for a better way to end a season than being here at the state meet,” Koppes said. “I honestly didn’t think this was a place I’d be, competing in the state high jump, but it’s always fun when you can compete against the best.”