If you just looked at how many points the Springville boys’ track and field team scored at Cascade Thursday, April 27, you may have come to the conclusion that the Orioles struggled against the 11-team field as they tallied just 27 points to place 10th overall.
You would also be wrong.
“I keep telling the boys not to worry about points or placing, but to focus on the times, distances and heights/lengths,” said Springville boys’ track coach Tyler Husak, as his team did have plenty of notable performances against the talented field.
“If we perform really well, then the points will take care of themselves.”
Jack Stamp led that point-scoring effort claiming a championship in the 1600-meter run as the sophomore crossed the finish line with a personal-record time of 4-minutes, 45.19-seconds to easily outdistance Cascade’s Adam Knepper who was runner-up in 4:48.01.
Noah Brady, as he’s been doing all spring long, scored well in the sprints taking second in the 100-meter dash after his 11.80 clocking while back in the distance events, the 4x800 team of Stamp, Mason Hoy, Conlin Rouse and Connor Williams scored third after their 9:19.54 effort.
The Orioles’ 4x100 relay also scored points as Braden Jordan, Luke Lansing, Rouse and Brady combined for a season-best time of 48.25, good enough to place sixth overall.
Also competing at the Cascade meet for the Springville team were: 100- Lansing (14th, 13.30); 200- Brady (11th, 25.54), Logan Mason (15th, 26.41); 800- David DeRusse (16th, 2:48.04); 110 hurdles- Lansing (10th, 20.09); sprint medley- Jordan, Keagan Swayze, Ryan Foley, DeRusse (9th, 2:04.03); long jump- Williams (11th, 16-5.5); shot put- Swayze (18th, 32-8.25), Tristan Malanaphy (19th, 31-2.25); discus- Bayne Anderson (19th, 78-7), Malanaphy (21st, 69-2).
Dubuque Senior topped the team standings in Cascade scoring 126 points to edge the runner-up and host Cougars (119 points) while the Orioles defeated last-place North Cedar (21.5).
Springville traveled to Center Point-Urbana Monday, April 24, and going against a field of bigger schools the Orioles were still able to accumulate 61 points to place fifth against the five-team field.
“It was really fun to see how competitive we could be in so many events, and on top of that, scoring in many events,” Husak said. “Once somebody sets the tone with the energy and gets us on the board, it can become contagious.”
After some solid early meet performances set a positive tone, Springville went out and busted down a title as Brady, Rouse, Hoy and Jordan topped the field in the 4x200 relay coming through with a season-best 1:39.89 clocking defeating programs from Clear Creek-Amana as well as the host Pointers.
But the tone for the meet was set almost immediately as the sprint medley relay team of Rouse, Brady, Evan Robertson and Creston Cordes blazed their way to a time of 1:46.85, good enough to place second overall.
A few minutes later Stamp also added a runner-up showing in the 3200-meter run crossing the finish line with a personal-record time of 10:44.19 while Robertson did the same in the 800 as his personal-best 2:02.08 clocking also placed second while Stamp doubled-up points in the event taking third turning in a time of 2:11.61.
The individual success continued with Williams in the 400, crossing fifth with a PR time of 1:01.23 while Lansing (12.89) was sixth in the 100 and Rouse (25.41) sixth in the 200.
Cordes scored hurdle points taking fifth with his personal-best 1:05.93 effort in the 400 lows.
The meet ended like it started, with more noise from the Springville team as Robertson, Hoy, Jordan and Mason paced the 4x400 to a 4:00.21 clocking, good enough to place second in the event while the 4x100 team was fourth after Lansing, Rouse, Brady and Williams turned in a 49.63 clocking.
The Orioles got some field event scoring too, as Williams flew 15-feet, 10-inches in the long jump to secure fifth-place points.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Center Point-Urbana meet were: shot put- Swayze (12th, 30-3), Anderson (14th, 30-0); discus- Anderson (15th, 84-7), Swayze (16th, 76-1), A.J. Robertson (23rd, 60-5); 100- Swayze (11th, 13.65), Anderson (13th, 13.88); 400- DeRusse (11th, 1:08.16); 200- Lansing (7th, 26.08), Mason (13th, 29.26).
Solon dominated the CP-U field scoring 220 points to win the team title while the host Pointers (109), Clear Creek-Amana (75) and Central City (72) rounded out the scoring.