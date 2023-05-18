jex-05182023-spt-spr-boys-track-robertson2-21a.jpg
Springville’s Evan Robertson had a big night at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Belle Plaine earning trips to the state meet in not only the 400 and 800-meter dash events individually, but also the 4x800 relay as the Oriole boys qualified five events overall to Des Moines.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

BELLE PLAINE

Coming off a 2022 season that saw the Springville boys’ track and field program shutout at the state level, the Orioles made it their mission to make sure that didn’t happen again this spring.

