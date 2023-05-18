BELLE PLAINE
Coming off a 2022 season that saw the Springville boys’ track and field program shutout at the state level, the Orioles made it their mission to make sure that didn’t happen again this spring.
After an outstanding class 1A state qualifier meet performance in Belle Plaine Thursday, May 11, it was mission accomplished for the team qualifying an impressive five events to Drake Stadium.
“This was the last chance for the boys to earn another PR, score some points, earn some hardware and extend their season to the state meet,” said Springville boys’ track coach Tyler Husak, as his team accomplished all of those goals culminating in the 100-meter dash (Noah Brady), 400 (Evan Robertson), 800 (Robertson), 1600 (Jack Stamp) and 4x800 relay (Stamp, Mason Hoy, Conlin Rouse, Robertson) all earning invitations to the state level.
“The weather was a tad windy to start with several people checking radar, but we were ready to go.”
And the Orioles didn’t waste any time either, as the 4x800 relay foursome ran their way to a qualifier championship posting an 8-minute, 33.07-second clocking that just edged English Valleys (8:33.45) at the finish line.
“North Linn, Cal-Wheat and English Valleys were all in the mix early,” Husak said. “But our boys didn’t panic and did their jobs. It came down to a kick at the end by Evan to make sure we were in. All of us really wanted this one, so the weight was somewhat off our shoulders for the rest of the evening. Those others teams in this 4x800 really got after it, but we answered all of their moves.”
Brady became the next Springville athlete to qualify for state, as his 11.47 clocking in the very Tri-Rivers Conference flavored 100-meter dash event scored the team third-place points and punched his ticket to Des Moines.
“When I saw the line-up, Noah was the No. 2 seed and there was a tailwind so confidence was good,” Husak said. “Then after his race it was so close, I thought he got fourth, which would have made me uneasy about him getting to state. Once we heard Noah got third, we were a little more optimistic he had a chance to get in. Which he did.”
Brady finished behind fellow Tri-Rivers Conference runners Jared Crock and Sawyer House, of Midland as the threesome will all be represented in Des Moines in the 1A state 100-meter dash.
Robertson hit the track again in the 400-meter dash scoring a trip to state with his runner-up 51.56 performance that missed a title by less than a tenth of a second while his 2:04.85 clocking in the 800 also punched a ticket to Des Moines, good enough for third at the qualifier.
“Evan’s competition in the 400 tried to bury him early, but he responded well down the homestretch to make sure he was going to Des Moines in the event,” Husak said. “In the 800 the gameplan was simple at that point. I told Evan to just sit on the leaders and then make his move when he was ready. Evan kept himself in the mix but was just barely outkicked at the finish for third place.
“We knew we were going to have to sweat that 800 time out, but once Friday came around we knew he was in.”
In the 1600, Stamp and English Valley’s Gage Heyne were the class of the event as the pair took off from the rest of the field and battled each other to the finish line where the Oriole sophomore was just edged at the end as his personal-record 4:43.40 clocking was six-hundredths of a second behind Heyne, but enough to secure his first-ever berth to state.
“Heyne drafted off Jack through the majority of the race,” Husak said. “All we could do was remind Jack to keep rolling to make sure even if he was second, he had a good enough time to get in.”
The Orioles received another solid performance from the 4x400 team of Robertson, Hoy, Brady and Rouse who combined for a time of 3:43.56, good enough to score the team fifth-place points while Luke Lansing tallied a time of 19.33 in the 110-meter high hurdles, placing sixth in the event.
Springville doubled-up points in the 400 hurdles as Lansing (1:03.66) was third and teammate Creston Cordes (1:05.60) fourth overall.
Ryan Foley, Braden Jordan, Connor Williams and Cordes paced the distance medley to an eighth-place performance after their 4:19.03 clocking.
“I am so proud of the way the boys competed on Thursday,” Husak said. “They knew what was on the line and stayed calm throughout the days leading up to it. Once meet day hit and we stepped off the bus, we were ready to go.
“Last year was rough not sending anyone down to state, but getting more boys out and some good work in the off-season and during the season is what allowed us to send five events there this time. This is the second time in my 10 years coaching at Springville that we have sent five events to state. We are excited to compete on the Blue Oval and hopefully run a little bit faster.”
Also competing for the Springville team at the 1A state qualifier meet were: 100- Keagan Swayze (18th, 13.46); 200- Jordan (12th, 25.63), Zach Tjaden (25th, 30.85); 400- A.J. Robertson (20th, 1:05.80); 800- David DeRusse (18th, 2:36.20); sprint medley relay- Foley, Lansing, Williams, Jordan (9th, 1:50.81); long jump- Williams (12th, 16-9.5); shot put- Swayze (15th, 34-6.75); discus- Bayne Anderson (16th, 87-5), A.J. Robertson (24th, 67-0).
The Orioles placed a solid seventh against the 14-team qualifier field scoring 53 points while North Linn claimed the title tallying 128 points. The host Plainsmen were runner-up with 112. Midland (80 points), Iowa Valley (68), North Cedar (64) and English Valleys (63) rounded out the top-5 teams while Springville defeated Don Bosco (31), Central City (26), Calamus-Wheatland (24), Gladbrook-Reinbeck (24), Valley Lutheran (23), North Tama (17) and Waterloo Christian (9).