WAYLAND
Making the long trip to Wayland more than worthwhile, the Springville boys’ track and field team poured in a solid 61-point performance against a six-team multi-tiered WACO Invitational field Tuesday, April 18.
“I really liked the energy the boys brought and they set the tone early and took advantage of the opportunity to compete against some good athletes,” said Oriole boys’ track coach Tyler Husak, as his team competed in the small school ‘B’ division.
“We also adjusted really well to the schedule because with this being a boys-only meet, it was going to be really fast. We were focused and dialed in about warming up and making sure everyone was ready to go.”
And it didn’t take long for Springville fans to celebrate an event title either, as the sprint medley relay set that early tone for the meet coming through with a school-record 1-minute, 39.60-second clocking that bested the seven-team field and won by an impressive three-seconds over runner-up Lone Tree.
“Our night started in record fashion as Luke Lansing, Conlin Rouse, Noah Brady and Evan Robertson broke the school record in the sprint medley relay,” Husak said. “The previous record was held by Seth Blake, Zach March, Adam Fall and Sam Lorimer with a 1:40.08 set back in 2017.”
Robertson made sure it wouldn’t be the only title on the night for the Springville team either, as he blazed to another championship, this one in the 800-meter run, coming through with a personal-best 2:04.86 clocking that edged Winfield-Mount Union’s Kohlby Newsom (2:04.99) at the finish line.
Rouse doubled-up points in the 800 for the Orioles scoring third after his time of 2:18.88.
Jack Stamp got into the act in the 1600-meter run coming through with a 4:50.86 clocking that was good enough to place second in the 10-runner event while Lansing (1:05.87) and Creston Cordes (1:06.72) each added points in the 400 hurdles taking fourth and fifth overall, respectively.
Hoy added third-place points with his 57.41 performance in the 400-meter dash.
Springville wasn’t done with their relay scoring after the sprint medley, as the 4x400 team of Mason Hoy, Logan Mason, Brady and Braden Jordan closed the meet by scoring a runner-up finish with a time of 4:01.88.
Also competing for the Oriole team in the B division at the WACO meet were: 100- Ryan Foley (11th, 13.16), Tristan Malanaphy (14th, 15.68); 200- A.J. Robertson (11th, 29.22), David DeRusse (12th, 29.24), Zach Tjaden (13th, 31.06); 400- A.J. Robertson (10th, 1:09.10), DeRusse (11th, 1:12.26); 4x100 relay- Bayne Anderson, Foley, Keagan Swayze, Tjaden (8th, 58.37); sprint medley- Foley, Jordan, Mason, Cordes (7th, 1:51.78); shot put- Anderson (10th, 30-8.5), Malanaphy (11th, 30-1.25), Swayze (12th, 29-3.75); discus- Malanaphy (12th, 74-2), Swayze (13th, 74-1), A.J. Robertson (14th, 59-11).
Springville defeated New London (57 points) and Lone Tree (56) in the B division team standings while host WACO cruised to their own title tallying 182 points with Winfield-Mount Union (125) taking second and Sigourney (65) third.
Cardinal-Eldon (136), Van Buren (129), Louisa-Muscatine (105), Central Lee (85), West Burlington (80) and Wapello (20) made up the big school ‘A’ division.
“Before the meet there was some question as to if we were even going to make it down to WACO and be able to compete,” Husak said. “With everyone having busy schedules and needing one more van driver, cue super hero music for Rachel Meyer (Springville school helper) who gave up a relaxing night at home to help drive the boys down to the meet. With her stepping up, the boys came out at the meet and did just the same.”
Two days later the Oriole boys were in Monticello, where against a bitterly cold wind Thursday, April 20, the team was able to still score 35 points against a tough eight-team field.
This time, the top performance came from the sprints as Brady blazed his way to a title in the 100-meter dash crossing the finish line with a blistering personal-record time of 11.44.
Robertson did what he usually does in the 400, coming through with yet another solid performance taking second with a 53.46 clocking that trailed only Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane (52.81).
Robertson was also a big part of some successful relays in Monticello as the 4x800 team led the way as with teammates Rouse, Stamp and Hoy, the foursome posted a time of 9:01.17 to score second in the event while the 4x400 team, with Brady, Hoy and Rouse, was fourth after their 3:49.10 performance.
The Orioles’ 4x100 (Anderson, Jordan, Connor Williams, Lansing), 4x200 (Mason, Williams, Rouse, Jordan) relays and sprint medley (Foley, Jordan, Lansing, Mason) relays all scored sixth after times of 50.96, 1:46.12 and 1:51.90, respectively.
Stamp came through with a time of 2:10.91 in the 800, good enough to place fifth for the Springville team.
Also competing for the Orioles at the Monticello meet were: 100- Malanaphy (13th, 13.26); 200- A.J. Robertson (12th, 28.77); 400- Tjaden (15th, 1:17.27); 800- DeRusse (13th, 2:49.84); 1600- Cordes (9th, 5:40.40); 110 hurdles- Lansing (8th, 20.54); shot put- Swayze (14th, 31-4), Malanaphy (15th, 29-0); discus- Anderson (13th, 80-5), Williams (15th, 73-2.5).
Springville defeated last-place East Buchanan (12) in the team standings while the host Panthers cruised to their own meet title accumulating 140.5 points.