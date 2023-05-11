CENTRAL CITY
It didn’t take the Springville boys’ track and field team very long to bring their fans to their feet in Central City Thursday, May 4, watching Jack Stamp, Mason Hoy, Conlin Rouse and Evan Robertson accomplish something that no Oriole 4x800 relay team has ever been done before while competing at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
And on a beautiful sun-soaked day, the foursome were simply spectacular not only winning the Tri-Rivers title in the event, but did so in a phenomenal school-record time.
“The game plan going in was to run with Cal-Wheat and North Linn,” said Springville boys’ track and field coach Tyler Husak, as his team did more than just run with the talented Warriors and Lynx, they blew them right off the track with a program-record shattering 8-minute, 26.98-second clocking that topped the old Springville 4x800 relay standard by a whopping 33-seconds, and won the league championship by an impressive 16-seconds over runner-up North Linn.
“But Jack, Mason, Conlin and Evan had a bigger plan in mind as they not only beat both teams, they took the title. I’ve had two other groups come close to the record in the past, but I never saw that coming.”
Lisbon finished third and Calamus-Wheatland fourth in the event that was Springville-dominated from almost the get-go.
North Linn’s Landon Thomsen took off after the opening gun and led for most of the opening 800-meter leg before Stamp tactically made his move with about 200-meters remaining and passed Thomsen to give the Oriole team the lead.
They wouldn’t lose it the rest of the way.
Stamp handed the baton to Hoy at the first exchange and the Springville team began to gradually build their lead as Rouse, like the rest of his teammates, also ran an outstanding leg. By the time Robertson received the baton the Orioles were comfortably ahead, and Robertson made it his business to not only take the 4x800 team home for the title, but do it in record-breaking fashion as the senior simply put on a show with a blistering anchor leg that left the rest of the field in his wake.
But Robertson was just getting started with his record-breaking performances at the meet, running the 400-meter dash to another all-time program-best clocking crossing the finish line with a Tri-Rivers title-winning time of 51.38.
“Evan came into the 400 seeded third, but busted through with a PR time that broke the school-record he already owned,” said Husak, as Robertson’s previous record was a 51.78 clocking he did back in early April.
“Overall, I was excited for how all of the boys competed on Thursday. They knew what was on the line and how good the field would be. They embraced it and delivered.”
Robertson edged Alburnett’s Braydon Osborn (51.45) at the finish line to claim the league 400 title.
But the Orioles weren’t done yet, continuing with their title-winning theme in the 1600 where Stamp took center stage winning a conference championship after coming through with a 4:47.21 clocking that defeated Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul (4:48.72) at the finish line.
“Jack ran the race really smart,” Husak said. “He let Schaul do a lot of the leading, but by the end it became a footrace and Jack took the title.”
The meet ended with yet another solid Springville performance in the 4x400 relay as Robertson, Noah Brady, Hoy and Rouse scored a solid fourth-place performance coming through with a time of 3:42.70 while earlier on the distance medley team of Ryan Foley, Connor Williams, Braden Jordan and Creston Cordes scored eighth after their 4:15.43 clocking.
The Orioles also had some more individual scoring at the conference meet as Brady flew sixth in the 100-meter dash crossing the finish line with a time of 11.66 while Luke Lansing tallied points for the team in the 110-high hurdles (18.86) and 400 hurdles (1:03.97), good enough to place eighth in the league in both events.
“Luke ran a PR time in the 110 hurdles,” Husak said. “He’s been putting in some good work at practice and managed to three-step the whole hurdle set, which was awesome to watch.”
Also competing for the Springville team at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet were: sprint medley relay- Bayne Anderson, Williams, Jordan, Lansing (10th, 1:50.25); 100- Keagan Swayze (19th, 13.50); 800- David DeRusse (20th, 2:45.71); 200- A.J. Robertson (23rd, 29.04), Zach Tjaden (25th, 29.94); 400 hurdles- Cordes (11th, 1:05.85); 4x100- Anderson, A.J. Robertson, Swayze, Tristan Malanaphy (12th, 55.16); shot put- Malanaphy (19th, 32-4.75), Swayze (20th, 32-3.75); discus- Anderson (18th, 84-3), A.J. Robertson (22nd, 60-3); long jump- Williams (16th, 15-5.75).
The Orioles finished with 41 points overall to place ninth against the 15-team league field as Lisbon dominated the event tallying 165 points while Alburnett was runner-up (105 points). Springville defeated Calamus-Wheatland (33), Starmont (33), East Buchanan (13), Central City (5), Clinton Prince of Peace (2) and Bellevue-Marquette (2).
The Springville boys opened their week with a trip to Marion Monday, May 1, and against a field of mainly class 2A and 3A programs, were able to scored 30 points led by a title-winning performance from Evan Robertson in the 400 crossing in 53.95, a half-second ahead of Vinton-Shellsburg’s Dallas Fairbanks.
“We made the short drive to Marion Monday to compete on their new track,” Husak said. “Carol Stamp was the one stepping up to help us out this time driving our throwers back and forth between Thomas Park and the high school with those arenas not quite ready to use. We had the majority of kids back from archery so we were thinking it was time to knock off the rust and get ready for the postseason.
“Mother Nature had other ideas though as it was very windy, but even that wouldn’t stop us.”
Brady blazed his way to a 11.59 clocking in the 100, good enough to place third against the 15-runner field while the 4x800 team of Stamp, Hoy, Rouse and Evan Robertson scored fourth turning in a time of 9:20.20.
Stamp was back on the track in the 1600 and his time of 4:55.37 placed third against a talented field.
The Orioles’ 4x100 relay (Anderson, Lansing, Jordan, Brady) were sixth after their 50.07 clocking while Lansing also scored sixth in the 400 hurdles crossing the finish line in 1:03.68.
Brady added more points in the sprints as his time of 25.27 was good enough to place fifth in the 200.
Also competing for Springville’s varsity team at the Marion co-ed meet were: long jump- Williams (11th, 16-5.25); shot put- Swayze (13th, 34-1), Malanaphy (15th, 31-11); discus- Anderson (12th, 96-2), A.J. Robertson (15th, 61-4); 400- Logan Mason (10th, 59.12); 800- Cordes (10th, 2:26.11); 200- Williams (11th, 27.02).
“Although the weather wasn’t ideal, I really liked the boys’ mindset to still go out there and compete,” Husak said. “When you face adversity, how will you respond? And the boys did that in preparation for the next meet.”
Mount Vernon cruised to the team title in Marion tallying 123 points while Center Point-Urbana and Benton Community tied for second with 95 points each. North Linn (93), Marion (86), Vinton-Shellsburg (58), Springville and Valley Lutheran (1) rounded out the team scoring at the meet.