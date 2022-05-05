CASCADE
Along with most teams across the state of Iowa this spring, finding track and field meets to compete in has become a rare occurrence, so when the rain was falling all day long Thursday, April 28, Springville boys’ track coach Tyler Husak was fearful his team was going to be robbed of yet another opportunity to perform.
But this time Mother Nature relented, allowing the Orioles to make a trip to Cascade, and the team took advantage of the opportunity.
“Although it had rained most of the day, it finally cleared off by 2 p.m. to give us a meet,” said Husak, as his team scored 34 points at Cougars’ co-ed event on what turned out to be a rare pleasant evening for the athletes.
“With that, we were planning on making the most of the situation. We tried to load up on some relays to improve our times and it worked out pretty well. We only have two weeks left of the season and I believe we can still get even better.”
The Orioles were led by outstanding performances from Luke Menster and Dylan DeMean, who both claimed championships at the meet.
DeMean got the title-winning started early easily winning the long jump by soaring a personal-best 20-feet, 3-inches that won the event by almost two-feet over North Cedar’s Daniel Hansen (18-4.5).
Menster, in the 400-meter hurdles, edged Cascade’s Quinn Casey at the finish line as the Springville senior came through with a time of 59.14 that was three-tenths of a second ahead of Casey (59.45).
Jack Stamp scored second-place points for the Orioles in the 3200-meter run coming through with a time of 11:31.30 while his 2:27.56 performance in the 800 just missed scoring the team points placing ninth overall.
Springville’s sprint medley team, even while having to deal with a dropped baton by Edgewood-Colesburg right in front of them that caused Logan Mason and Noah Brady to lose their baton, came back to finish fifth with a 1:48.45 clocking as Luke Menster and DeMean ran the final two legs with outstanding splits.
The Orioles’ 4x200 team also scored placing seventh overall as Mason, Brady, Menster and DeMean combined for a time of 1:40.04.
Also competing at the Cascade meet for the Springville boys were: 100- Connor Williams (17th, 13.85), Bayne Anderson (21st, 15.39); 200- Williams (17th, 28.57), Zach Tjaden (20th, 32.18); long jump- Williams (12th, 14-3); shot put- Anderson (16th, 30-0.5), Tristan Malanaphy (17th, 29-8.5); discus- Anderson (16th, 77-10), Malanaphy (18th, 65-8).
The Orioles placed seventh against the 11-team field as the host Cougars claimed the top spot tallying 144 points while Maquoketa Valley was runner-up with 132. Springville defeated North Cedar (31 points), Beckman (28), Central City (27) and Midland (24).