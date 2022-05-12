LISBON
While numbers have limited the Springville boys’ track and field team from legitimately competing for high spots in the team standings at meets this spring, that hasn’t stopped the Orioles from displaying their varying array of skills.
The team did it again in front of a big Tri-Rivers Conference crowd in Lisbon Thursday, May 5, where Springville tallied 33 points to place ninth against the 14-team field scoring in seven different events, led by a runner-up performance from Luke Menster in the high jump.
Menster, who has been a consistent scorer in the high jump all year along, flew 5-feet, 10-inches in Lisbon and trailed only Lisbon’s Luke Czarnecki, who soared 6-0 to win the league title in the event.
Field event scoring continued from Dylan DeMean in the long jump where he splashed into the sand at 19-5 which was good enough to place third overall.
On the track Noah Brady (100-meter dash) and Menster (400 hurdles) both scored fourth turning in times of 11.68 and 1:01.24, respectively while Jack Stamp scored distance event points adding a fifth-place finish in the 1660 (5:06.87). Evan Robertson came through with a 2:11.44 clocking in the 800 to place sixth against the talented field.
Springville also scored with their 3:53.06 performance in the 4x400 relay, as Brady, DeMean, Robertson and Menster efforts produced a seventh-place showing.
Also competing for the Oriole boys at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet were: 100- DeMean (9th, 12.04); 200- Logan Mason (20th, 26.98), Jackson Robinson Valley (21st, 27.26); 400- Mason (11th, 58.70), Zach Tjaden (22nd, 1:12.51); 3200- Creston Cordes (14th, 13:00.64); 400 hurdles- Cordes (14th, 1:13.22); discus- Bayne Anderson (18th, 78-3), Tristan Malanaphy (21st, 66-10); shot put- Anderson (17th, 30-3.75), Malanaphy (18th, 29-2.5); 4x100 relay- Anderson, Robinson Valley, Tjaden, Malanaphy (13th, 58.83); sprint medley- Anderson, Malanaphy , Tjaden, Robinson Valley (13th, 2:04.33).
Lisbon cruised to the Tri-Rivers Conference team title scoring 174 points while Maquoketa Valley was runner-up with 121. Springville defeated Calamus-Wheatland (29 points), Starmont (18), Bellevue-Marquette (17), Clinton Prince of Peace (16) and Central City (13).
The Orioles opened their week making a short trip to Marion Monday, May 2, where against a loaded field including several class 3A programs, Springville was able to score 21 points to place seventh against the eight-team field.
Menster was the highlight of the night for the Orioles winning the high jump championship soaring 5-8 while Robertson added a third-place performance in the 400 after crossing the finish line with a time of 55:01.
Stamp came through with a 5:10.15 clocking in the 1600 scoring the team fourth-place points while Brady’s 12.04 effort in the 100 was good enough to place eighth against the loaded field.
The Orioles also scored in one relay, as Menster, Robertson, Brady and Mason combined for a time of 4:01.47 to place sixth overall.
In JV events Tjaden came through with a 14.45 performance in the 100 to cross the finish line fourth in the event.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Marion meet were: 100- Mason (13th, 13.18); 200- Tjaden (10th, 31.72); discus- Anderson (12th, 83-3); shot put- Anderson (13th, 29-7.75).
Benton Community topped the field scoring 102 points to win the team title while Marion was runner-up coming through with 70 points. The Orioles, who topped last-place Valley Lutheran (4), were a mere point away from sixth trailing Mount Vernon (22) and four points away from fifth-place Vinton-Shellsburg (25).