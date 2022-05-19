LISBON
Knowing that numbers would be an issue all season long when it comes to competing in team standings at most meets, Springville boys’ track and field coach Tyler Husak never doubted his team’s ability to individually, grow, improve and compete.
Throughout a 2022 season that saw his team accomplish exactly that, the Orioles hoped for one last run at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Lisbon Thursday, May 12, and reward all that hard work with a state meet berth.
“Unfortunately, nothing qualified for state this year,” said Husak, as his team was shutout at the state level for the first time in quite some time.
“We went into the season with big goals and tried to figure things out along the way, but it just wasn’t meant to be. I didn’t think the heat (in excess of 90-degrees) affected us that much and the wind was nice if it was at your back, but what was tough was having to run the distance medley and 4x400 in the slow heat. The hand-off exchanges were easy with no congestion, but we were out there by ourselves racing the clock.”
Springville’s top relay performances came from the distance medley and 4x400 as Noah Brady, Luke Menster, Dylan DeMean and Evan Robertson ran both events to fourth-place and season-best performances in 3:57.54 and 3:45.70, respectively.
Field event scoring came from DeMean in the long jump, where he soared 19-feet, 2.75-inches to place fifth while Menster was sixth in the high jump soaring over the bat set at 5-10.
Jack Stamp, Jackson Robinson Valley, Creston Cordes and Connor Williams combined for a time of 10:40.31 that was good enough to place sixth in the 4x800 relay.
“I am very proud of this team this season and the accomplishments we achieved,” Husak said. “We put in a lot of work, especially when we were supposed to have meets. We had several PRs throughout the season. Some athletes scored and medaled for the first time ever and some even earned themselves a district medal, which is a big accomplishment.
“To seniors Luke, Dylan and Jackson, thank you for all the hard work you have put in over the years. You three continued to help build this program, make it competitive and make future Orioles hungry to join in.”
Also competing for the Oriole boys at the class 1A qualifier meet were: 100- Robinson Valley (22nd, 12.91, PR), Bayne Anderson (25th, 14.14, PR); 400- Williams (15th, 1:05.54), Zach Tjaden (16th, 1:16.33); 200- Menster (9th, 23.60), Mason (20th, 26.25, PR); 400- Cordes (12th, 1:13.61); 1600- Stamp (9th, 5:21.26); 4x100 relay- Anderson, Williams, Tjaden, Tristan Malanaphy (13th, 58.40); discus- Anderson (18th, 72-3), Malanaphy (19th, 70-9); shot put- Anderson (15th, 31-2.5, PR), Malanaphy (20th, 28-1.75).
Springville scored 20 points at the qualifier to place in a tie for 10th with Lone Tree and defeated Clinton Prince of Peace (14 points), Calamus-Wheatland (13) and Bellevue-Marquette (9). Lisbon dominated the meet cruising to the team title scoring 172.5 points while runner-up Bellevue tallied 115.