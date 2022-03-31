Fielding a relatively young team for their season-opener competing the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor event on the University of Dubuque campus Friday, March 25, Springville boys’ track coach Tyler Husak was anxious to see how his team’s hard work through pre-season practices would play out in actual competition.
Needless to say, Husak came away pleased with what his collection of athletes were able to accomplish, especially in the field events.
“The day finally came,” said Husak as his team hit the track for the first time this spring in Dubuque. “We have been putting in some good work, but it was time to see where we were at the conference indoor meet, and it was our two senior leaders Dylan DeMean and Luke Menster setting the tone.”
Menster flew a personal-best 6-feet in the high jump to place a team-best third in the event while DeMean added a personal-record of his own after soaring 19-feet, 8-inches in the long jump, good enough to place fourth against the 26-jumper field.
Evan Robertson, a state cross country qualifier last fall, looked in mid-season form competing at the league meet placing sixth in the 800-meter run turning in a personal-record time of 2:18.61 while freshman Jack Stamp quickly made a positive impression with his seventh-place effort in the 1600, crossing the finish line in 5:21.41.
The Orioles competed in just one relay (the 4x400) and were able to hold off Midland at the finish line to take sixth in the league as Noah Brady, DeMean, Andrew Unash and Jackson Robinson Valley competed to post a 4:05.12 clocking.
“Overall, we scored 19 points and placed ninth out of the 14 teams,” Husak said. “This was a good start to our season. The boys got to compete and it gave us feedback on where we currently are conditioned.
“Indoor meets are tough with all the turning, but the thing I tell the boys is that they’ll be faster once we are outside. We just have to keep putting in the work so we are ready to run faster and compete.”
Also competing for the Springville team at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet were: 55-meter dash- Brady (13th, 7.24), Robinson Valley (30th, 7.85), Bayne Anderson (45th, 8.87), Tristan Malanaphy (48th, 9.96); 200- Menster (9th, 25.18), Zach Tjaden (35th, 34.00); 400- Connor Williams (29th, 1:08.39); 1600- Creston Cordes (17th, 6:08.06); long jump- Unash (13th, 16-7), Williams (20th, 15-2.5); shot put- Malanaphy (28th, 26-0).