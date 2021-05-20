BELLE PLAINE - It’s been a staple for the Springville boys track and field teams during the Tyler Husak coaching era, and it played out yet again at the class 1A state meet qualifier Thursday, May 13, in Belle Plaine.
“That now makes five years in a row for the distance medley advancing to state, an event/dream I eyed back in my first year of coaching,” said Husak, as the team of Noah Brady, Luke Menster, Dylan DeMean and Alex Koppes kept the tradition going claiming the qualifier title and automatic berth to the state meet after coming through with a time of 3-minutes, 46.16-seconds.
“That’s our first automatic qualifying event since the Elias Nissen/Jake Hulett days.”
The clocking places the Orioles as one of the top distance medley relays in all of class 1A entering state seeded ninth overall.
“We came into the qualifier as the top team in the distance medley and the boys ran their best to get it around to Alex (the anchor),” Husak said. “After that, he made sure we were going and punched our ticket to state.”
The distance medley wasn’t the only relay the Oriole boys sent to Drake Stadium either, as the 4x400 team of Jack Hoogland, Menster, Brady and Koppes turned in a 3:35.84 performance that earned them a state berth and scored the team third-place points at the qualifier.
Koppes, who has been scoring at meets all season long in the high jump, flew 5-feet, 10-inches at the qualifier, equaling his season-best performance, and makes his first state appearance in the event having just started jumping this spring.
“The 4x400 made it back and we are hoping to take down that school record on the Blue Oval,” Husak said. “We were hoping Alex made it in the 800, but it was a very loaded event this year. We were slightly bummed, but that’s how things go sometimes.”
Koppes placed second in the 800 at the qualifier crossing the finish line with a time of 2:07.89 which at the meet Oriole fans thought would be good enough to get Koppes to Des Moines in the event.
“We weren’t sure about Alex in the high jump until around 11:40 the following morning that he qualified for state,” Husak said. “The boys have been putting in the work all season and it was great to see it pay off.
“We are extremely excited to be heading back to state and are going to enjoy the opportunity of competing on the biggest stage.”
State qualifying events weren’t the only excitement for the Oriole boys at the qualifier at Evan Robertson had a big meet scoring third in the 3200 (11:34.91) and fifth in the 1600 (5:12.74) while Menster flew third in the high jump (5-8). DeMean added fifth-place field event points soaring 19-3 in the long jump.
Also competing for the Springville team at the 1A qualifier event were: 100- Ryan Foley (24th) 13.66, Noah Rabe (26th) 14.45; 200- DeMean (7th) 24.86, Logan Mason (21st) 27.98; 400- Mason (14th) 1:02.25; 800- Rabe (18th) 2:35.11; 1600- Jackson Robinson Valley (15th) 6:00.90; discus- Drew Feltes (8th) 99-10, Tristan Malanaphy (26th) 63-10; shot put- Feltes (8th) 35-2, Malanaphy (21st) 27-11.25; 4x100 relay- Rabe, Robinson Valley, Feltes, Malanaphy (13th) 57.22; sprint medley- Hoogland, Menster, Brady, Robinson Valley (10th) 1:50.64.
Overall, the Orioles tallied 56 points at the qualifier meet to place eighth against the 14-team field defeating Meskwaki (47 points), BGM (44), GMG (38), Montezuma (26.5), Central City (12) and Tri-County (1). Alburnett dominated the meet scoring 104.5 points to win the title.
“We had some good days of practice leading up to the qualifying meet and I knew we were ready,” Husak said. “We had a beautiful day, so it was just a matter of going out and putting it on the line one more time.”