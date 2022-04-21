CENTRAL CITY
It had been two-and-a-half-weeks since the Springville boys’ track and field team had actually tasted competition, and Oriole coach Tyler Husak desperately wanted his team back on the track.
After numerous meet cancellations due to nasty weather, Mother Nature finally allowed the Orioles a chance to compete again, opening their 2022 outdoor campaign in Central City Tuesday, April 12.
“We haven’t competed since the conference indoor and the boys have been working really hard,” said Husak, as his team tallied 68 points at the Central City meet to place fourth against the five-team field.
“We were just hoping to get an outdoor meet in soon, and sure enough Central City was ready to host.”
Luke Menster had a huge opening-night for the Springville team scoring in all four of his events, including a first-place performance in the high jump.
“Luke got things started really well for us winning the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 8-inches,” Husak said. “Andrew Unash added 18-1 in the long jump, good enough for fifth-place and a new personal-record.”
Menster also showed off his sprinting skills placing second in the 100-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 11.63 that trailed only North Linn’s Brady Klendworth while the star Oriole senior was also runner-up in the 200, posting a 23.46 clocking that trailed only North Linn’s Cade Haughenbury (23.37) by less than a tenth-of-a-second.
Menster helped the 4x400 relay team to a time of 4:04.35 which with Noah Brady, Unash and Creston Cordes was good enough to place third.
Springville’s top relay performance came from the 4x800 team of Evan Robertson, Jack Stamp, Unash and Connor Williams, as the foursome just missed a title combining to post a time of 9:44.98 which placed them second in the event and trailed only Alburnett (9:42.80).
The Orioles added even more relay scoring from the 4x200 as Brady, Unash, Logan Mason and Zach Tjaden were fourth after their 1:51.58 performance while the 4x100 team was seventh after Mason, Bayne Anderson, Tjaden and Tristan Malanaphy combined for a 59.88 clocking.
Springville doubled-up points in the 1600-meter run as Stamp and Robertson were second and third coming through with solid outdoor season-opening times of 5:18.35 and 5:19.63, respectively, while the distance event scoring continued from Cordes in the 3200, where he was fourth after his 12:58.99 clocking.
“At the end of the night, we were just so happy we got in a meet,” Husak said. “Even with the wind the boys didn’t let it get in their head and we competed out there. It was a good experience for our first-timers, and a chance to see where we are at. We got to earn some PRs and we came away scoring quite a few points.
“We can now start moving things around and clean up some stuff as we head forward.”
Also competing for the Springville team at the Central City meet were: 100- Malanaphy (13th, 16:88); 200- Williams (12th, 28.66); discus- Malanaphy (7th, 76-5.75), Anderson (10th, 70-8); long jump- Williams (8th, 15-8); shot put- Malanaphy (10th, 28-6); Anderson (13th, 26-0.25).
North Linn dominated the meet scoring 162 points to easily top runner-up Clayton Ridge (131 points) for the title while the Oriole3s topped last-place Central City (64).