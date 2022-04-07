SPRINGVILLE
It doesn’t seem to matter what kind of hand Springville boys’ track and field coach Tyler Husak has been dealt, the longtime Oriole leader just seems to always find ways to be successful.
And while the 2022 numbers might suggest this spring could be a challenge for Springville to remain competitive on a team basis, Husak begs to differ.
“Despite only having 13 guys out this season, we have a good balance of upper and underclassmen,” said Husak, who also returns key letter winners in seniors Luke Menster and Dylan DeMean as well as juniors Evan Robertson, Noah Brady and Tristan Malanaphy.
“Within those underclassmen are individuals curious and hungry to get out there and compete. Our upperclassmen have been setting the tone in many of our workouts and holding others accountable to make sure we are putting in a good effort each day. I feel we will definitely be competitive at most meets, but it may not show in the overall team standings. Each meet will be different with what we’ll be trying to do, trying new line-ups, so points may not always come out of it. However, we may find out some chemistry in hand-offs, better distance(s) for individuals and continuing to being in some personal bests.”
Everything starts, however, with the letter winners, and this trio of Team Captains in Menster, DeMean and Robertson.
“Luke is looking forward to the high jump and the 200-meter dash for his individual events,” Husak said. “I believe he will continue to have a great impact in helping our relays compete with him running the 100-to-400 distances. Luke is versatile, quick and an explosive athlete who will be looked upon for guidance from his teammates.
“Dylan is going to focus on the long jump for his individual event along with anything else we can figure out. Like Luke, we look to Dylan to continue to have a great impact in our relays ranging from the 100-to-800 distances.”
Robertson brings strengths to the distance events as a first-time state cross country qualifier last fall.
“Evan is excited about the opportunity to compete in the 1600 and 800 and doing so at a high level,” Husak said. “We look for increased roles from Evan within relays this year too. Evan saw success in cross country last fall and that has opened his eyes to what else could be possible for him, and above all, his team.”
Brady will be an impact player in the distance medley relay as well as the 4x400 relay while Malanaphy is the team’s top thrower hoping to score in the shot put and discus this spring.
Husak does return state meet talent as three members of his distance medley (Menster, DeMean and Brady) and 4x400 (Menster and Brady) relays are back. The distance medley earned a medal in Des Moines placing eighth in the state last spring.
Even with the thinner than normal roster, Husak does like the depth his team possesses in the sprints and distance events.
“We have some household names for sprinters,” he said. “Luke Menster, Dylan DeMean and Noah Brady. Other sprinters who can hopefully have an impact are Logan Mason, Connor Williams and Andrew Unash.
“Dylan and Evan will be impact guys in the middle distance with Jack Stamp, Andrew and Creston Cordes helping out.”
Robertson, Stamp and Cordes will handle the long distances and Husak hopes will also provide scoring for the Oriole team this spring.
Field events could also have an impact on the team as Menster (high jump), DeMean (long jump) expect to be regular point-scorers at most meets.
“As far as scoring points we’re looking mainly at Luke and Dylan,” Husak said. “But I think Andrew (long jump) will have some meets where he might be able to find his way into the points column as well.
“Everyone we have is onboard and has put in the work to be successful. I feel despite our low numbers, we have quality kids and hopefully a few others that discover how good they can actually be. This program has been building a tradition over the past few years and these kids and myself want that to continue.”