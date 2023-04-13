ALBURNETT
It’s not often you get to see a record that had stood for 26 years come toppling down, but Springville boys track and field fans got that rare opportunity Thursday, April 6, in Alburnett.
And the athlete who broke it, came as no surprise to anyone.
“The 400-meter dash was our main event Thursday night, seeing if Evan Robertson could break the school record,” said Oriole boys’ track coach Tyler Husak. “He got out pretty well and then really pushed hard into the wind on the homestretch. My unofficial time had him breaking the record, so I politely walked over to the finish line for confirmation. Sure enough, it was a new personal-record, third-place at the meet and a school record time of 51.78-seconds.
“Evan has been talking about doing this since January, and to see him finally get it was a big accomplishment to check off his list.”
The previous record of 51.89, set by Derrick Taube, had stood since 1997.
“There was a big storm that rolled through on Tuesday (April 4) that forced us to miss the WACO meet, so once Thursday came around, we were ready to go to Alburnett,” Husak said. “It was a tad windy, but the boys were dialed in and knew we had strategies to work on that night.
“The meet was a good one, especially with our time away from the track. We had a purpose for what we wanted to gain in each event and the boys did their best to stay with it.”
While Robertson provided the theatrics with his amazing 400 performance, Jack Stamp added more depth of scoring for the team in the distance events coming through with third-place performances in both of the 800 (2:13.86) and 3200 (10:54.87) events. Stamp’s 3200 clocking was also a personal-best.
Teammate Mason Hoy doubled-up the scoring in the 800 as his personal-best 2:17.87 clocking was good enough to place fourth.
The Orioles’ top relay came from the 4x400 in the final event of the evening as Robertson, Conlin Rouse, Luke Lansing and Hoy combined for a time of 3:50.63, good enough to place third in the event. The team also got relay scoring from the sprint medley right out of the gate as Rouse, Brady, Robertson and Lansing were fifth in the meet opening event after their 1:45.90 effort while Lansing, Ryan Foley, Connor Williams and Braden Jordan paced the 4x200 team to a sixth-place showing in 1:46.68.
Brady added scoring in the 100-meter dash taking sixth after crossing the finish line in 11.83 while the senior also scored seventh in the 200 after his 24.58 performance.
Creston Cordes came through with a personal-record 1:08.46 clocking in the 400 hurdles, good enough to place sixth in the event and score more team points for the Orioles.
“Our first points of the night came from the sprint medley relay,” Husak said. “The purpose of that race was to get some speed for everyone and get Luke Lansing under the 60-second mark in his 400 leg. Mission accomplished. Following that Jack delivered in the 3200 with a PR time.
“Another relay highlight was watching the throwers relay of Bayne Anderson, Connor Williams, Keagan Swayze and Tristan Malanaphy run 54.40 to take first.”
Also competing for the Springville team at the Alburnett meet were: 100- Foley (21st, 13.25), Swayze (23rd, 13.72), Anderson (24th, 13.95); 200- David DeRusse (15th, 26.42); 400- A.J. Robertson (9th, 1:09.80), DeRusse (10th, 1:13.22); 800- Rouse (7th, 2:20.54); discus- Anderson (12th, 81-2.5), Williams (15th, 76-9), Malanaphy (18th, 71-0), A.J. Robertson (25th, 56-10.5); shot put- Anderson (12th, 32-3), Malanaphy (17th, 29-10), Swayze (20th, 28-11.5); sprint medley relay- Foley, Jordan, Zach Tjaden, Cordes (11th, 1:59.96).
The Orioles tallied 38 team points to place sixth against the seven-team field defeating last-place Central City (32 points) while powerful class 4A Western Dubuque dominated the meet scoring 232 points easily outdistancing runner-up Alburnett (112).