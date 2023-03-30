DUBUQUE
For Springville senior Evan Robertson and sophomore Jack Stamp, the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet, held on the University of Dubuque campus Friday, March 24, was the second of the indoor season for the star distance runners.
For their teammates, the league meet was the first, and only indoor event of the pre-season. For every Oriole on the roster however, it was a chance to once again get out and compete, but for Robertson and Stamp, it was a chance to make a statement winning conference championships in the 800 and 1600-meter events, respectively.
“We finally got a chance to compete and the boys have been putting in some good training over the past few weeks, so this meet was about seeing where we were at and how the rest of the conference looked early in the season,” said Springville boys’ track coach Tyler Husak, who watched Robertson and Stamp claim league championships for the Springville team while several others turned in solid performances against the loaded league field.
“Overall, we scored 21 points and competed really well. We found out some good things about where we are at this point of the season and what we need to improve on as we shift towards the outdoor season.”
The first of the two Oriole titles came from Stamp in the 1600, who amazingly started the race in the back of the pack but gradually worked his way up and easily claimed the title racing to the lead with a little over a lap to go and holding off Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul at the finish line.
“Jack ran a really smart race setting his pace and letting everyone else fall back to him,” said Husak, as Stamp claimed the title posting a solid time of 4-minutes, 52.21-seconds.
“By the time he took the lead, he was fresh and turned it on”
Stamp wasn’t the only Oriole to impress in the 1600 either.
Teammate Creston Cordes won the first heat of the league event coming through with a personal-best time of 5:37.01 and overall placed 11th against the 27-runner field.
Robertson was the class of the 800-meter run absolutely dominating the Tri-Rivers field cruising to the championship posting a time of 2:08.33 that was almost seven-seconds faster than runner-up Noah Valenzuela, of East Buchanan (2:15.15).
“Before the race Evan looked at me and said, ‘I’m beating him,’ referring to Noah Valenzuela who has put up some good times in the past,” Husak said. “Evan got out hard and never looked back.”
Freshman Mason Hoy also showed Husak something in the 400-meter dash coming through with a time of 58.20 to place eighth against the 38-runner league field for the Oriole boys while senior Noah Brady did the same in the 55-meter dash, where his all-time personal-best 7.09 clocking was good enough to finish 11th against the 54-runner field.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet were: 55- Braden Jordan (39th, 7.83), Bayne Anderson (47th, 8.34) and Tristan Malanaphy (52nd, 9.22); 200- Luke Lansing (19th, 26.63), Jordan (20th, 26.88) and Ryan Foley (25th, 27.65); 1600- David DeRusse (27th, 6:48.10); 55 hurdles- Lansing (17th, 10.81); 4x400 relay- Brady, Stamp, Connor Williams, Zach Tjaden (12th, 4:18.80); long jump- Williams (20th, 15-6.5); shot put- Malanaphy (23rd, 32-0).