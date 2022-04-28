WAYLAND
With the track and field regular season now more than halfway completed, the Springville boys have to feel a little cheated.
The Orioles competed in just their second outdoor meet of the 2022 campaign Tuesday, April 19, at WACO, and Springville coach Tyler Husak could tell there was something a little off with his team.
“We got off to a slow start and just the vibe and energy around the meet felt weird,” Husak said. “Maybe it was because we hadn’t raced in forever. Once we knocked the rust off, we started to get some good performances and really started to get after it. It was just fun to watch the boys be able to compete again though.”
The top performance however came from the 4x400 relay team of Luke Menster, Evan Robertson, Noah Brady and Jackson Robinson Valley who helped the team to a title combining for a time of 3:54.30 that easily won the event over runner-up Danville (4:03.15).
Individually, Menster scored third-place points in the high jump soaring 5-feet, 10-inches while Robertson did the same in the 3200-meter run coming through with a time of 11:20.68.
The Orioles doubled-up points in the 3200 as Jack Stamp scored fourth after his 11:26.61 clocking.
Brady, Menster, Andrew Unash and Creston Cordes helped Springville’s distance medley team to a third-place performance turning in a time of 4:21.39 while the sprint medley team also scored after Logan Mason, Cordes, Zach Tjaden and Connor Williams combined for a time of 2:04.03 to place sixth.
The Orioles were also able to score some more points individually with Mason finishing fifth in the 400 (1:01.53) and Brady sixth in the 200 (24.60). Unash also added sixth-place points after his 17-3.25 effort in the long jump.
Also competing for the Springville boys at the WACO meet were: 100- Robinson Valley (10th, 13.38), Williams (16th, 13.83); 200- Unash (11th, 26.18); 400- Tjaden (12th, 1:14.17); 800- Stamp (7th, 2:2.71), Robinson Valley (10th, 2:34.64); 1600- Cordes (11th, 6:07.34); discus- Tristan Malanaphy (16th, 68-10), Bayne Anderson (17th, 68-7); long jump- Williams (13th, 14-6); shot put- Malanaphy (15th, 27-5), Anderson (18th, 25-5.5); 4x100 relay- Mason, Anderson, Williams, Tjaden (8th, 59.85).
The Orioles tallied 38 points at the meet to place sixth against the seven-team ‘B division’ field topping last-p-lace Sigourney (20 points). Danville claimed the WACO team title scoring 140 points while New London was runner-up with 118.
Springville doubled their 2022 outdoor output competing in a second meet in a two-day span, scoring 37 points against a loaded field in Monticello Thursday, April 21.
“We were not only excited about the competition we were going to be facing, but just happy to be able to get a track meet in for a second time in the same week,” Husak said. “It was the last meet to qualify for Drake so we knew teams would be loading up, and we were hoping they would pull us along.”
Menster made a big splash at the meet scoring an impressive 17 team points led by runner-up performances in the 200 (23.82) and high jump (5-8) events while the distance medley led all Oriole relays coming in fourth as Brady, Menster, Robertson and Dylan DeMean turned in a time of 4:01.96.
DeMean also scored in field events soaring 19-2.75 in the long jump that tallied fourth-place points for the team.
Springville’s 4x400 relay closed the night with a fifth-place effort as DeMean, Mason, Stamp and Cordes combined for a time of 4:12.01.
Brady doubled-up points in the 200 for the Oriole boys as his 24.00 clocking was third in the event while Stamp was fourth after his 5:13.16 performance in the 1600. Robertson added scoring in the 800 with his 2:17.53 effort which was good enough for sixth.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Monticello meet were: 100- Tjaden (13th, 15.51); 400- Williams (11th, 1:03.82); 3200- Cordes (7th, 13:01.40); discus- Malanaphy (14th, 79-3), Anderson (15th, 73-8); long jump- Unash (12th, 14-6.25); shot put- Malanaphy (14th, 28-8.75), Anderson (15th, 27-3); 4x100- Brady, Menster, Unash, Robertson (7th, 49.17); sprint medley- Anderson, Williams, Mason, Tjaden (7th, 2:08.61).
The host Panthers claimed their own meet title scoring 143 points while the Orioles defeated last-place Central City (15).