WILLIAMSBURG
You’d have to go back quite a few years to find the last time the Springville boys’ cross country accomplished what they did in Williamsburg Wednesday, Aug. 30.
And Springville-Central City coach Tim Stamp is hoping he won’t have to wait years to witness it again.
“It’s been a while since Springville has had two male runners place in the top-15 in a cross country meet,” said Stamp, as his son Jack and senior Evan Robertson pulled off the rare trick going against a talented 79-runner field at the Williamsburg Sports Complex.
“They placed sixth and 15th, respectively, with Jack running a very patient, controlled 5K that had him 16th at the one-mile mark. He ran a smart and evenly paced race through miles two and three and eventually moved his way up into fifth position before being outsprinted by 3A state qualifier Landon Menninga, of Newton. Jack was in the mix with some pretty solid competition, as many of the competitors in the top-15 were state qualifiers last year or are currently ranked in 1A or 3A. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Jack finish a race that strong.”
Stamp posted a personal-best 18-minute, 28.3-second clocking in earning that sixth-place overall finish while Robertson added a time of 19:18.3 to secure his spot in the top-15.
Grant Chrisman came through with a time of 21:04.4 that was good enough to place 43rd overall while the Orioles were able to place in the team standings after Creston Cordes (61st, 22:21.8) and Slayton Straub (66th, 23:17.1) also competed.
“The best part of the meet on the boys’ side was the fact that we were able to tally a team score placing seventh out of 11 teams,” Stamp said. “We started the season with a nucleus of four with Grant and Creston being the second 1-2 combination on our squad. Now, with the early-season addition of Slayton we now have five runners.
“We’re still very young in experience (Tuesday was Straub’s first race ever) and we will be in learning and experimental mode while racing early this season. It may take a few more meets before we figure out where we are fitness-wise while discovering what we might be capable of as the season goes on. With this group, because of their work ethic, I think they’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible.”
With the fifth-counting runner added to the team, Springville was able to score 180 points to take that seventh-place standing at the meet that was won by Newton tallying 67 points. South Tama (75 points), Oskaloosa (95), Benton Community (102), class 2A 20th-ranked Williamsburg (104) and Lynnville-Sully (162) rounded out the top-6 scoring teams in the boys’ meet while the Orioles defeated Montezuma (202), Davis County (204), Belle Plaine (283) and PCM Monroe (291).
South Tama’s Tommy Tyynismaa topped the boys’ individual field winning the championship with a 16:48.2 clocking.
The Springville-Central City girls were led by Oriole junior Kennedy Moore who crossed the finish line with a personal-best 22:59 clocking that placed her in the top-15 individually at 13th against the 64-runner field.
“In only her second year of cross country, Kennedy has really just rolled up her sleeves and gotten to work and is really getting some nice time drops,” Stamp said. “Kennedy ran almost four-minutes faster on Tuesday than she did in this meet last year. Abi Stejskal dropped two-minutes from last week’s meet in another nice effort.”
Stejskal was the only other Springville-Central City runner to cross the finish line at the meet as star Central City senior Ashley Flansburg sprained her ankle during the race and could not finish.
Host Williamsburg, the class 2A seventh-ranked team in the state, dominated their own meet scoring a mere 26 points while Benton Community (94) was second and Montezuma (118) third.
Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock cruised to the girls’ individual title coming through with a time of 20:29.2.
Members of the Springville-Central City middle school team competed for the first time this fall in Williamsburg, with eighth-grader Addison Merritt continuing her dominance coming off a state-title winning effort in 2021.
“Addison kept her win streak alive with a solid victory in the middle school girls’ competition winning by over 15-seconds,” Stamp said. “Her little brother Cooper Merritt ran a nice race in the elementary division placing second.”
Tyler Taube (20th), Noah Derrick (24th) and Connor Sweet (26th) also competed for the middle school team.