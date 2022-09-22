Feeling well again after missing the meet in Monticello three days earlier, Springville sophomore Jack Stamp and the rest of his Oriole teammates stepped up to the challenge Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Starmont, and came through with an outstanding effort against another loaded field of competitors.
“We had a nice breakthrough earning third-place as a team in the 1A division on the boys’ side,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp at the two-tiered meet that featured a 2A-3A-4A division as well as a class 1A division.
“We also had our second runner break the 18-minute barrier this season. Jack Stamp ran a 17:56.83 placing 20th overall against mostly class 2A and 3A competition, and was second overall in the 1A division. Seven of the top-20 runners were state-ranked in 1A and 2A. I can only recall a few seasons where we have had two Springville kids under 18-minutes.”
The meet also featured four state-ranked teams as the Springville boys scored 76 points overall to secure that third-place spot in the 1A standings that was won by 1A 12th-ranked North Linn (53 points) while Hudson (67) was second.
Stamp had some help in leading his team to their solid finish as Evan Robertson crossed the finish line 38th overall and fifth against 1A competition coming through with a time of 18:46.29 while Grant Chrisman was 67th overall after his 19:51.63 effort. Slayton Straub (109th, 21:23.75) and Creston Cordes (110th, 21:24.25) ran side-by-side for most of the race rounding out the Oriole performances.
Springville defeated Alburnett (83), MFL-Mar Mac (96) and Dunkerton (111) in the 1A race while class 2A fourth-ranked Oelwein topped the 2A-3A-4A field scoring 45 points. 2A third-ranked Waukon (61) was second while Center Point-Urbana (99) and 2A 10th-ranked Denver (100) rounded out the top-four programs in the big school race that featured 16 teams overall.
Starmont’s Charlie Sieck dominated the field on his home course coming through with a title-winning time of 16:47.88.
Kennedy Moore paced the Springville-Central City girls coming through with a time of 22:20.56, good enough to score her a 32nd-place overall finish against the 136-runner field while teammates Katelynn Staal (93rd, 25:29.75) and Abi Stejskal (111th, 26:36.97) also competed.
2A eighth-ranked Beckman claimed the girls’ big school title scoring 42 points to edge past runner-up and third-ranked Denver (46) while Sumner-Fredericksburg (110), Waukon (143), 2A 17th-ranked North Fayette Valley (157) and 2A 13th-ranked Union-LaPorte City (166) rounded out the top-6 teams against the 11-team field in the big school class.
1A sixth-ranked North Linn claimed the top spot in the girls’ 1A division scoring 43 points while 1A seventh-ranked Hudson (50) was runner-up.
“I think the kids were all a little fatigued from Saturday’s race (in Monticello), but still competed really well (at Starmont),” Stamp said. “I like the way the guys’ team is really getting cohesive as a unit and how the kids are really getting along and having fun as a team.”