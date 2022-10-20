TROY MILLS
Already happy with what he’s seen from both his boys’ and girls’ programs so far this season coming into the Tri-Rivers Conference meet in Troy Mills, the Springville-Central City teams took things to yet another level for coach Tim Stamp Tuesday, Oct. 11, coming through with numerous scintillating performances.
“I’m really happy for our two seniors Isabel Guerrero and Evan Robertson who both scored their highest finish in the conference meet during their four-year run,” said Stamp, as the two seniors were phenomenal each coming through with a top-10 league finishes.
“Evan tried to run with Maquoketa Valley’s No. 1 guy (class 1A 24th-ranked Matthew Schaul) and it really pushed him along to a very nice personal-record time. Izzy and Kennedy Moore just continue to roll with consistent splits and nice gains as well. Kennedy finishing sixth overall was another huge improvement over last year.”
Each of Stamp’s boys’ and girls’ teams had multiple top-10 performers as Robertson placed sixth against the league field coming through with a time of 17-minutes, 53-seconds while teammate Jack Stamp was ninth coming through with an 18:02 clocking.
On the girls’ side Moore’s 21:34 effort earned her that sensational top-10 finish while Guerrero, who was ninth overall, came through with a time of 22:20.
Grant Chrisman was third to cross the finish line for the Oriole boys and 19th overall after his 19:07 clocking while Creston Cordes was 38th after his 20:12 effort. Slayton Straub rounded out the Springville boys’ performances coming through with a time of 21:28, good enough to place 53rd overall.
Springville tallied 120 points to place sixth in the team standings against the 11-team boys’ league field that saw 1A 12th-ranked North Linn win on their own home course finishing with 67 points to top runner-up and 1A 17th-ranked Maquoketa Valley.
The Orioles defeated Alburnett (139 points), Clinton Prince of Peace (166), North Cedar (189), Bellevue-Marquette (253) and Edgewood-Colesburg (293) at the meet that saw Starmont-West Central’s 2A No. 2 ranked Charlie Sieck cruise to the boys’ individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 16:27.
The Springville-Central City girls didn’t factor into the team scoring but Katelynn Staal added a solid 19th-place finish after her 23:56 clocking while Abi Stejskal was 25th in 24:50.
“All the kids set personal-record performances in their first and second-mile splits with almost all setting season-bests on the three-lap course,” Stamp said. “It’s so nice to see the kids’ hard work paying off with high places and constant time improvement.
“At the same time, they are willing to trust their training and really get aggressive in trying to run faster than their last race.”
Host and class 1A eighth-ranked North Linn claimed the girls’ conference team title scoring 23 points while Alburnett was runner-up with a 62-point total as Calamus-Wheatland’s 1A sixth-ranked Noelle Steines won the individual league championship coming through with a time of 18:58 defeating North Linn’s 1A top-ranked Meghan Wheatley (2nd, 19:13).
There was also plenty of drama in the middle school races as well, where Springville eighth-grader Addison Merritt claimed her second consecutive league championship outkicking Maquoketa Valley’s Audra Burbridge (12:52) at the end posting a winning time of 12:44.
“The middle school race was nothing short of spectacular,” Stamp said. “It was a see-saw battle with Addison and the Maquoketa Valley girl. Noah Derrick ran a great race too, and was runner-up on the boys’ side. Noah has improved so much since our first day of practice, it’s hard to believe he’s the same kid. Tyler Taube ran a super-strong race as well.”
Derrick, an Oriole eighth grader, was sensational coming through with a 12:36 clocking that trailed only champion Henry Abel (11:38), of Alburnett, while Taube turned in a time of 13:15 to place 10th overall.