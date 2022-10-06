EPWORTH
It’s what Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp has been preaching since before the 2022 campaign started way back in August.
Practice makes perfect.
His team has listened too, and against an absolutely loaded field at Western Dubuque Thursday, Sept. 29, that featured class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A programs, his teams more than made an impression.
“I guess the theme for this meet is just basically how proud I am for the overall improvement all the kids have made from last year here,” said Stamp, as his boys’ team placed a solid 12th against the 18-team field scoring 358 points.
“Their effort and consistency in their training has been really impressive year over year. In almost every case we are not just looking as seconds, but minutes of improvement.”
Jack Stamp, as he’d done all fall long, led the way for the Oriole boys finishing 32nd against the 140-runner field crossing the finish line with a time of 18-minutes, 29.8-seconds that featured six state-ranked teams and nine state-ranked individuals.
Evan Robertson was second on the Oriole team and 60th overall after his 19:19 clocking while Grant Chrisman, another one of Springville’s massively improved performers from last season, was third on the team and 79th overall coming through with a time of 19:59.
Creston Cordes (106th, 21:28.2) and Slayton Straub (120th, 22:05.3) rounded out the Oriole boys’ effort at the meet as Springville defeated Beckman (375 points), Clinton Prince of Peace (385), Independence (413), Maquoketa (452), Union-LaPorte City (467) and Camanche (506).
Class 4A eighth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the Western Dubuque Invitational boys’ team title scoring 42 points to edge past runner-up class 3A third-ranked Marion (52). Class 3A fourth-ranked Western Dubuque (68), 2A ninth-ranked Monticello (143) and 3A 18th-ranked Decorah (149) rounded out the top-5 teams.
Class 1A 12th-ranked Cascade also took part at the meet and placed eighth tallying 215 points.
“This is a tough course at Western Dubuque with a lot of ups and downs and not many places to catch your breath,” Stamp said. “With that said, the improvement we made was impressive from last year.”
Chrisman led all runners improving by 4:12 over last year while Kennedy Moore (4:00), Cordes (3:12), Katelynn Staal (2:15), Abi Stejskal (2:07) and Jack Stamp (1:30) all posted significantly faster times.
“With Slayton continually throwing down nice efforts, the boys’ team continues to score well at meets,” Stamp said.
The Springville-Central City girls, though without enough runners to count in the team standings, had their moments as well in Epworth.
Moore topped the team placing 33rd against the 95-runenr field coming through with a time of 22:55 while Isabel Guerrero was 58th after her 24:04.3 effort.
Stejskal (76th, 25:59.6) and Staal (77th, 26:01.1) completed the girls’ performances against a field that saw three state-ranked teams and seven state-ranked individuals.
“All the meets we attend are usually loaded with 2A, 3A and 4A competition, many who are state meet qualifiers and statewide ranked runners,” Stamp said. “So these places may not seem impressive at first glance, but really are pretty impressive when you take out the higher class runners.
“For instance, Kennedy was 10th among all 2A girls and Jack was fourth of all 1A boys.”
Class 2A top-ranked Monticello dominated the girls field winning the team title scoring 44 points while 2A eighth-ranked Beckman was runner-up tallying 77 points. 2A eighth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert’s 101-point total was good enough to place third in the team standings while 1A 12th-ranked Cascade was seventh (184).
“Friday, we ran the annual Tractor Bowl run where we run the football from Central City to Springville with our team running with the game ball on the 15-mile trip,” Stamp said. “Then we delivered the game ball for the Springville vs. Central City football game. A job well done.”