MOUNT VERNON
Competing in one of the biggest cross country meets of the year, outside of the state meet, the Springville-Central City team may have felt a little overwhelmed showing up in Mount Vernon for the 2022 season-opener Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MOUNT VERNON
Competing in one of the biggest cross country meets of the year, outside of the state meet, the Springville-Central City team may have felt a little overwhelmed showing up in Mount Vernon for the 2022 season-opener Tuesday, Aug. 23.
If they were nervous, they sure didn’t show it as Springville-Central City runners were near the top in both the girls’ and boys’ races that featured a combined 430 competitors.
“We had three girls toe the line with Ashley Flansburg placing 30th and Kennedy Moore 46th,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp, as neither of his squads had enough runners to qualify in the team standings.
“Jack Stamp (Tim’s son) led the way placing 33rd overall in the boys’ race and was 11th in the fr/so competition. These were very high-caliber competition races and the kids all ran well and had very solid efforts. The first three meets are all about gaining experience, learning racing tactics and gaining that next level of fitness that’s hard to duplicate in practice.”
Flansburg, a returning state qualifier, got her 2022 campaign off to a solid start posting a 22-minute, 56.6-second clocking while Moore was also outstanding coming through with a 24:27.4 clocking. Abi Stejskal rounded out the girls’ effort coming through with a time of 29:57.3 that was good enough to place 117th overall.
The girls’ race featured five state-ranked teams as class 4A top-ranked Dubuque Hempstead claimed the team title scoring a mere 33-points while host and class 3A third-ranked Mount Vernon-Lisbon was runner-up with 63 points. 4A third-ranked Ames tallied 73 points to place third while 3A 19th-ranked Marion was fifth after their 131-point effort. 3A 11th-ranked Center Point-Urbana was sixth scoring 162 points against the 11-team field.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon senior Lourdes Mason claimed the individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 18:50.6.
Jack Stamp’s 18:46.8 clocking in the boys’ race led the way for the Springville team while teammate Evan Robertson was 55th after his 19:26.3 clocking. Grant Chrisman (107th, 20:55.5) and Creston Cordes (166th, 23:00.3) rounded out the Oriole boys’ efforts in Mount Vernon going against a 12-team field that featured four state-ranked programs.
4A 13th-ranked Dubuque Hempstead also claimed the boys’ team championship scoring 50 points to edge past runner-up and 4A ninth-ranked Urbandale (53 points). 3A top-ranked Marion was third in the team standings scoring 60 points while 3A ninth-ranked Mount Vernon-Lisbon ran their home course well taking fourth with a 115-point total.
Marion’s Jedidiah Osgood topped the boys’ field posting a blistering 15:55 clocking than won the title by almost 30-seconds.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.