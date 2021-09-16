SPRINGVILLE
It was the only time they’ll get to run on their own home course this season, and the Springville-Central City cross country teams took full advantage of the opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“With seven of the eight teams being Tri-Rivers teams, our home meet seemed like a mini-conference meet and a nice smaller school meet with all the schools being class 1A or 2A,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp. “This was a great chance for all runners to get a taste of a course with quite a few hills and grades on it. A great spectator course too, as runners navigated 2-3 loops around the Springville school grounds on a variety of challenging hills that made it hard to run superfast times.”
Ashley Flansburg continued to do what she’s done all season long, post solid placings and this time crossed second in Springville coming through with a time of 21:48 that trailed only North Linn’s 21st-ranked Meghan Wheatley, who crossed the finish line in 20:45.
Isabel Guerero hit the course for the first time this fall and came through with a 25:10.2 clocking that was not only second on the team, but placed her in the meet top-10 at 10th overall. Kennedy Moore added a 27:31.6 time that placed 16th overall against the 41-runner varsity girls’ field while Abi Stejskal (19th, 28:07.3) and Katelynn Staal (20th, 28:12) rounded out the host performances.
Only two programs fielded teams in the girls’ varsity race with class 1A ninth-ranked North Linn (26 points) winning the title over runner-up Starmont (29).
“It was great to see Izzy back on the course,” Stamp said. “The other member of our girls’ team was seventh grader Addison Merritt, who won the middle school two-mile race with a superfast time of 13:04. Addison has won all of her middle school races so far against her female competition and has only been beaten by two boys in her combined races.”
The Oriole boys fielded five varsity runners to count in the team scoring, led by a pair of top-10 performances from Jack Stamp and Evan Robertson.
Stamp, just a freshman, finished seventh against the 55-runner field coming through with a time of 19:26.4 while Robertson wasn’t far behind coming through with a 19:57.4 clocking that was good enough to place 10th.
Creston Cordes (37th, 25:09.9), Grant Chrissman (39th, 25:17.3) and Luke Stolte (55th, 38:20.5) rounded out the Springville boys’ efforts as the team tallied 130 points to place seventh at the seven-team meet.
Starmont won the team title scoring 49 points to top runner-up North Linn (69).
Traveling to Monticello Saturday, Sept. 11, to take part in one of the most loaded meets of the 2021 schedule outside of the state meet in Fort Dodge, Flansburg showed she belonged among the elite coming through with a solid 17th-place performance against the talented 88-runner field that saw eight state-ranked programs (class 2A top-ranked Mid-Prairie, 2A sixth-ranked Monticello, 2A third-ranked Tipton, 2A fourth-ranked Jesup, 3A eighth-ranked Western Dubuque, 3A 14th-ranked Center Point-Urbana, 3A 12th-ranked Davenport Assumption and 1A ninth-ranked North Linn) all taking part.
“Ashley led our girls in a totally loaded race with a dozen state-ranked girls from various classes with a one-minute-plus PR in 20:39,” Stamp said. “Isabel was our No. 2 in 24:21 with Katelynn right behind with a big three-minute improvement in 24:27. Kennedy rounded out the girls’ team in 26:50.”
Mid-Prairie won the team title scoring 60 points to top the runner-up and host Panthers (74).
The Oriole boys all took part in the JV race in Monticello and all had success with Stamp and Robertson finishing 1-2 in the 88-runner event.
“Jack and Evan both had huge PRs,” said Stamp, as his son posted a time of 18:21.3 to win the title by 13-seconds over Robertson who added a career-best 18:34.9 clocking.
“Jack’s time was the third-best among all freshmen competing and would have placed him 25th in the varsity race. Grant and Creston also hit new season-best times on the mostly flat course.:
Chrissman came through with a time of 23:43 that placed 64th overall while Cordes was right on his heels placing 65th in 23:46.1.
Merritt continued her streak of middle school titles winning the girls’ championship after her school-record 12:23 clocking that won the meet by an impressive 21-seconds over runner-up Peyton McMahon, of North Linn.
“Super proud of the competitive effort everyone put out there,” Stamp said. “All 5K runners improved, not just in seconds, but in all cases by over a minute, which is impressive for the inexperienced of our team.”