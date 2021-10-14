MANCHESTER
As one of the smallest programs taking to the challenging West Delaware Invitational course in Manchester Tuesday, Oct. 5, Springville-Central City didn’t back down from the enormous challenge of facing numerous state-ranked teams.
Instead, they embraced it, and more than held their own in both the girls’ and boys’ races.
“I like how the kids are gaining momentum heading to the championship season,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp, as Central City junior Ashley Flansburg continues to cement her state-ranked individual status coming through with another outstanding performance against the absolutely loaded girls’ field.
“I also like the fact the next two meets are huge meets with smaller numbers of runners. And of course, the district meet will only feature runners from our respective classes.”
Runners from just about every class were on the course in Manchester, where Flansburg, ranked 15th in class 2A, showed she belonged coming through with a personal-best time of 20:23 to place 14th against the 123-runner field.
Isabel Guerero also came through with a season-best time crossing the finish line in 23:24, good enough to place 71st for the Springville-Central City team while Katelynn Staal was third on the team and 81st overall coming through with a 24:02 clocking.
Kennedy Moore kept with the personal-record theme the team had at the meet going, adding another with her 25:34 effort, good enough to place 100th at the meet while Abi Stejskal was 116th coming through with a time of 27:00.
The Springville-Central City girls made quite an impression in the team standings as well, placing just outside of the seven state-ranked programs ahead of them taking 11th overall scoring 370 points.
Class 3A second-ranked Western Dubuque claimed the girls’ team title scoring 89 points while 3A 10th-ranked Mount Vernon was runner-up with 96 points. 2A fourth-ranked Tipton (97 points), 3A 16th-ranked Center Point-Urbana (113), 2A seventh-ranked Jesup (115), 2A 11th-ranked Beckman (133), Waverly-Shell Rock (138), 2A 13th-ranked Clear Lake (181), West Delaware (241) and Starmont (251) rounded out the top-10 teams in the girls’ race.
Springville didn’t have enough runners competing to count in the boys’ team standings, but were led by a solid performance from Evan Robertson, who turned in a personal-record clocking of 18:11 to place 52nd overall, and topped his previous best by an impressive 23-seconds.
Jack Stamp continues to round back into form recovering from an illness that took him away from the sport a few weeks ago, but crossed the finish line in Manchester with an 18:44 clocking that place him 74th overall.
Grant Chrissman came through with a career-best 21:36 effort that topped his previous top time by almost a minute and placed him 142nd overall while Creston Cordes also represented the Orioles placing 150th in 22:44.
The four Springville boys faced runners from a whopping 10 state-ranked teams as 2A second-ranked Tipton dominated the field winning the title scoring 57 points.