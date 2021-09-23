It’s rare when the Springville-Central City cross country teams get to run against a level playing field of all class 1A schools, but Tuesday, Sept. 14, on the Starmont school course just south of Arlington, the Orioles got a chance to do exactly that.
And the girls took advantage picking up a win placing fifth against the six-team class 1A field scoring 113 points.
Ashley Flansburg, as she’s been doing all fall long, led the way for the Springville-Central City girls placing 15th against the 123-runner field coming through with a time of 21:13.16 while teammate Katelynn Staal continues to improve taking second on the team and 68th overall after her 24:25.45 clocking.
Isabel Guerero added a 24:58.69 time that was good enough to place third on the team and 77th overall while Kennedy Moore (94th, 25:44.44) and Abi Stejskal (110th, 27:50.53) rounded out the girls’ efforts.
Springville-Central City defeated last-place MFL-Mar Mac (122 points) in the class 1A team standings at the two-class meet. Sixth-ranked Hudson and 10th-ranked topped the small school field scoring 56 points each with Hudson winning the title on a tie-breaker.
Second-ranked Denver claimed the top spot in the class 2A/3A race tallying 24 points that also featured 3A 11th-ranked Center Point-Urbana, who finished second in the class scoring 65 points.
The Orioles had just two boys take part in the varsity boys’ event, where Jack Stamp placed 14th overall against the 145-runner field coming through with a time of 18:21.12 while teammate Evan Robertson was 27th crossing the finish line in 18:43.81.
Springville seventh grader Allison Merritt continued her winning ways topping the 140-runner middle school girls’ field posting a dominating 13:15.18 clocking that won the event by 35-seconds over Dunkerton’s Abbi Waskow, the runner-up.