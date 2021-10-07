EPWORTH
On a cross country course not known for giving up too many fast times, Central City junior Ashley Flansburg delivered a performance rarely seen from a first-year runner in Epworth Thursday, Sept. 30.
“Ashley led the way on the hills and corn fields encountered on the Western Dubuque course,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp, as Flansburg, ranked 22nd in the state in class 2A, more than lived up to that lofty status placing seventh against the talented field coming through with a career-best time of 20:32.
“She blistered the extremely challenging course setting a new lifetime best on a course most kids run 30-seconds to a minute slower than their fastest times. Ashley got out fast and never looked back.”
Flansburg also defeated a pair of state-ranked runners in Monticello’s class 2A 15th-ranked Emma Althoff and 23rd-ranked Ava Capron, who placed eighth and 11th overall respectively, with times of 20:36 and 21:32.
Isabel Guerero made her way through the Western Dubuque Invitational course to the tune of a 24:37 clocking that was good enough to place her 50th overall while teammates Kennedy Moore (67th, 26:52), Abi Stejskal (75th, 28:07) and Katelynn Staal (76th, 28:16) also competed for the Springville-Central City girls who placed eighth at the 10-team meet scoring 223 points defeating Independence (281 points) and last-place Maquoketa (291).
Class 3A fourth-ranked Western Dubuque dominated the field on their own home course scoring 44 points to take the girls’ team title while 3A 14th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert (71) was second and 2A third-ranked Monticello (78) third.
The Oriole boys also found conditions challenging in Epworth, where Springville placed 12th against the 13-team field that saw four state-ranked programs.
“No doubt about it, this course was a monster,” Stamp said. “This course is all about strength and maturity, and it showed as the three juniors on the team (Flansburg, Guerero and Evan Robertson) were the closest to their season’s best and the younger kids had a tougher time of it.
“It’s the reality of the sport. Some courses are tougher than others, and as the youth of our team becomes more seasoned, gains maturity both physically and mentally, we will handle days like today much better.”
Robertson posted a solid effort coming through with a time of 19:17 that placed him 46th against the 108-runner field while Jack Stamp crossed 55th overall after a 20:00 clocking.
Ben VanWeelden was 72nd crossing the finish line with a time of 21:10 while Grant Chrissman (98th, 24:11) and Creston Cordes (101st, 24:40) rounded out the Oriole boys’ efforts at the meet loaded with top class 2A and 3A programs.
“Each meet we learn a little bit more about the sport and ourselves,” said Stamp, as his boys tallied 308 points overall.
“We gain a little bit more knowledge and strength towards our goals and maximizing our potential. I think a year from now the results from this meet will look a lot different.”
Class 3A fourth-ranked Western Dubuque dominated the boys’ field as well scoring 41 points while 4A 17th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy was runner-up with 60 points. 3A 11th-ranked Decorah (95), Dubuque Wahlert (134) and 2A 12th-ranked Monticello (143) rounded out the top-5 teams.
The Orioles defeated last-place Beckman (318).