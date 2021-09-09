WILLIAMSBURG
Even while being involved in an accident amongst a group of runners early in her race at Williamsburg Tuesday, Aug. 31, there was no denying Central City’s Ashley Flansburg of a second-straight top-10 finish in just her second career cross country race.
“Everyone who ran set a personal-best for the season,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp, as neither the girls’ or boys’ teams had enough runners to qualify in the team standings, but that didn’t stop both from turning in solid performances against yet another quality field of competitors.
“Ashley got caught up in traffic as someone fell on her and she ended up going down in the first quarter-mile. But she quickly rebounded for a seventh-place finish. Kennedy Moore was our next finisher in her first cross country race ever and Abi Stejskal dropped almost five-minute in her second varsity race ever.”
Flansburg was sensational once again crossing the finish line with a time of 21:52.7 in the varsity girls’ race to secure seventh-place honors while Moore came through with a 27:21.1 clocking that placed her 66th overall. Stejskal’s remarkable improvement placed her 68th against the field after her time of 28:01.7.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Laura Swart claimed the overall individual title crossing the finish line in 20:25.1 as her team also topped the field scoring 39 points to defeated the runner-up hosts from Williamsburg who tallied 75 points.
Jack Stamp once again paced the Oriole boys coming through with a time of 19:44.9 that was good enough to place 33rd against the field of 101 runners in Williamsburg while teammate Evan Robertson was second on the team and 56th overall after his 20:39.4 clocking.
Ben VanWeelden was the only other Springville boys to take to the varsity course finishing a solid 62nd with a time of 20:53.3.
“Jack again was our first varsity finisher and the No. 2 freshman in the entire race,” Stamp said. “Evan and Ben both had nice time drops.”
Grant Chrissman (76th, 25:03.3), Creston Cordes (77th, 25:06.8) and Sam Dreyer (90th, 35:27.4) all competed in the JV race for the Springville boys.
“Grant and Creston made great progress with 30-second improvements each,” Stamp said. “Sam also showed great effort in his cross country debut.”
The Springville team saw their day in Williamsburg get off to a phenomenal start when Oriole seventh grader Addison Merritt immediately set the tone besting the entire field in the middle school girls’ race coming through with a time of 9:38 that won the title by an impressive 27-seconds over runner-up Marie Yoder from Mid-Prairie.
“Very proud of all the efforts as all the kids had a real short turn-around from Saturday’s meet (at Anamosa),” Stamp said. “And I’m guessing still had a fair amount of fatigue in their bodies.”