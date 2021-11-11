SPRINGVILLE
There were a few unknowns when the Springville-Central City cross country season started this past August.
First and foremost, longtime coach Steve Pershing had retired leaving the keys to the program to Tim Stamp, a running enthusiast who looked forward to the challenge of taking over some talented, though relatively unknown athletes.
Both the boys and girls had just one runner each with experience from the 2020 campaign in Springville juniors Evan Robertson and Isabel Guerero, respectively. The rest of each roster was full of question marks, though Stamp did like the potential each possessed working with the group through pre-season practices.
Two however, turned that unknown potential into 2021 state meet appearances as Robertson and Central City’s Ashley Flansburg took to the elite course in Fort Dodge last month.
Flansburg, as has been well documented, burst onto the cross country scene this season having never been out for the sport before and immediately impressed with an ability to run with the elite runners from all across the state.
The Central City junior had always played volleyball in the fall and was a sprinter on the track team in the spring, but showed the rare ability to run long distances this season and could be a threat, with hard work this off-season, to be even better in 2022. Possibly even, state-medal worthy.
Katelynn Staal, sister of Central City cross country and track legends Emily and Janelle Staal, as well as Kennedy Moore and Abi Stejskal gave the Springville-Central City program depth, and enough runners to count in the team scoring at meets this fall.
Robertson, who had shown so much promise as a freshman and sophomore, realized that potential under Stamp as a junior and qualified to state for the first time.
Springville’s Jack Stamp got his season off to an outstanding start before an illness slowed his progress down the stretch, but the freshman has flashed state meet ability and could make the jump next fall and make a trip to Fort Dodge, hopefully with Robertson also returning.
Freshman Ben VanWeeden usually ran third on the team while freshman Creston Cordes and sophomore Grant Chrissman rounded out the all-Oriole roster that allowed the boys’ team to compete at the class 1A level this season, separate from the girls who had both Springville and Central City runners competing, jumping that group to the 2A level for the qualifier and state meet events.
The girls’ program also awaits the arrival of Springville seventh-grader Addison Merritt, who turned in an absolutely memorable campaign winning every race she entered this fall, including the middle school conference and state meets last month.
“The experience we all gained this season are great building blocks for the future,” Stamp said. “With some hard work in the off-season, we’re only going to get better.”