SPRINGVILLE
There weren’t too many, on the state-wide level, who knew the names Ashley Flansburg and Evan Robertson coming into the 2021 campaign.
The then Central City and Springville juniors, respectively, were able to fly under the radar last fall and burst onto the scene with outstanding state qualifier meet performances with each making their first-ever state meet appearances.
In the case of Flansburg, the sport of cross country wasn’t even on her own radar, coming out for the sport for the first time just last season.
Now, she’s a star having finished in the top-10 at numerous meets last year and Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp expects another phenomenal run from his talented senior.
“Ashley will lead the girls as she did last season with the goal of repeating as a state qualifier,” he said. “Ashley loves to run, so we know she will come in prepared to make another state bid.”
Flansburg will be joined on the Springville-Central City girls’ team by Springville senior Isabel Guerrero, junior Kennedy Moore and sophomore Abi Stejskal as well as Central City sophomore Katelynn Staal.
“Kennedy has shown good progress in workouts and is one of those players that always seems to bring in really good energy to practice in many ways. Like Ashley, this will be only her second full season of cross country competition.”
The Tri-Rivers Conference race once again appears to be competitive with a familiar name at the top.
“North Linn is back with all of their major players and they always seem to compete best when it counts most,” Stamp said. “As far as individuals in our conference goes, Noelle Steines (of Calamus-Wheatland), Meghan Wheatley (North Linn) and Ashley look to be the major players returning in the individual race.
The clear leaders of the boys’ team have also taken shape through pre-season practices.
“Evan and Jack Stamp (Tim’s sophomore son) will be leading the way on the boys’ side with Grant Chrisman already showing some very substantial improvement over last year’s workouts,” Stamp said. “All the kids have shown a great growth and mindset in their preparation for the upcoming season as I think they got a healthy dose of reality to what it takes to improve in this sport while finishing up last year.
“For Evan and Jack, last year’s shortened track season left both of them wanting for more. They’ll get that chance for more improvement in this year’s upcoming cross country season.”
The boys’ roster is made up of all Springville High School students including sophomores Creston Cordes and Slayton Straub. Stamp is another sophomore while Chrisman a junior.
“All of our goals are predicated on good health which allows for good training,” Stamp said. “If we can accomplish those two things, we may have a chance for some nice improvement over last season. All three of our 14-year-olds from last season are now 15 and each are at least two-inches taller and another year stronger. I like their work ethic and their need and want for improvement.”
That work ethic will take them a long way in what again appears to be a very challenging Tri-Rivers Conference.
“Maquoketa Valley coaches seem to have the right equation to get the most out of their guys when it counts the most,” Stamp said. “Even after losing their big-3 from last year they have a solid group of guys to fill gaps for possibly another title run.
“This is a deep conference with good young talent and getting into one of the top-15 spots will be a dogfight. The Tri-Rivers could produce many state qualifiers overall as well.”
2022 Springville-Central City cross country schedule: Aug. 23 at Mount Vernon 5:00 p.m.; Aug. 30 at Williamsburg 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 6 – Springville Invitational 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 10 at Monticello 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 13 at Starmont 4:00 p.m.; Sept 20 at Center Point-Urbana 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 24 at Anamosa 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 29 at Western Dubuque 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 4 at West Delaware 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 11 – Tri Rivers Conference meet at North Linn 4:00 p.m.; Oct. 20 – Class 1A state qualifier meet at Cascade 4:00 p.m.; Oct. 29 – Class 1A state meet at Fort Dodge.