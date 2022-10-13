MANCHESTER
Already impressed by what his teams have been able to accomplish to this point of the 2022 season, Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp may have had to do a little revaluating after a phenomenal performance from his athletes in Manchester Tuesday, Oct. 4, competing at the regular-season ending West Delaware Invitational.
“We’re getting closer,” said Stamp, as almost all of his runners posted season or career-best times where the Oriole boys scored a 16th-place finish at the 23-team field scoring 447 points at the Hart Ridge Golf course.
“The kids are finally starting to push to their limits and really finding out how good they can be. All the boys ran season or lifetime bests on a course that is fast, but a course that not many other individuals run season-bests on. The fast courses are usually super-flat, but this one has a fair amount of grades, twists and turns, so it’s a good judge of fitness, but certainly no race track. All finished down the final stretch very strong, but with that said there is more in the reserve for improvement looking ahead towards conference and the state qualifier meet.”
One of those finishing strong down the stretch was Jack Stamp, who sizzled on the ‘fast’ course coming through with a time of 17-minutes, 38-seconds to lead the team with a 33rd-place finish
Evan Robertson made it two Orioles under the 18-minute mark finishing 43rd with a 17:52 clocking while Grant Chrisman came through with a time of 19:00, good enough to place 95th against the 157-runner field that featured nine state-ranked teams and 11 state-ranked individuals.
Creston Cordes (135th, 20:14) and Slayton Straub (152nd, 21:07) rounded out the Oriole efforts at the meet as the team defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier (478 points), Starmont-West Central (495), East Buchanan (508), North Fayette Valley (510), Beckman (510), Independence (586) and Alburnett (636).
“At this point of the season I think we’re in pretty decent shape, so now it’s more about getting the physical and the mental parts of the puzzle figured out so we maximize our potential on the right days at the right meets and leave nothing on the table at the end of the race,” Stamp said. “I always look to see how the guys finished among the 1A competition, and Jack was sixth, Evan eighth and Grant 16th.
“Again, another bonus was we had two guys under 18-minutes in the same race. Creston and Slay both ran PRs and are breaking more time barriers as well. Great job by all. I like the way they are gelling as a unit.”
Class 3A third-ranked Marion topped the West Delaware field winning the team title scoring a mere 50 points while 3A fifth-ranked Western Dubuque was runner-up with 89 points.
2A third-ranked Tipton (118), 3A eighth-ranked Mount Vernon-Lisbon (176), Center Point-Urbana (185), 3A 20th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg (193), 2A sixth-ranked Oelwein (231), Waverly-Shell Rock (244), 2A 15th-ranked Anamosa (248) and 1A 13th-ranked Cascade (252) rounded out the top-10 teams in the boys’ standings.
Marion’s top-ranked Jedidiah Osgood cruised to the boys’ individual title crossing the finish line with a blistering time of 15:29.
Going against a field of seven state-ranked teams, the Springville-Central City girls were led by the duo of Kennedy Moore and Isabel Guerrero, who placed a solid 53rd and 55th overall coming through with times of 22:11 and 22:18, respectively.
Abi Stejskal broke through with the race of her life finishing third on the team and 78th overall coming through with a 24:09 clocking while Katelynn Staal was 105th in 24:24.
“The girls’ team followed suit and had a great day as well,” said Stamp, as the Springville-Central City girls did not have enough runners to compete in the team standings.
“Abi ran a lifetime-best by almost two-minutes while her and Katelynn were battling all the way to the end. Both are showing great gains.
“The biggest drop came from Izzy, with a three-year best 22:18 running right behind our No. 1, Kennedy Moore, who also ran her fastest time ever.”
Class 3A 14th-ranked Center Point-Urbana claimed the West Delaware Invitational girls’ team title scoring 88 points to top runner-up and class 3A 17th-ranked Clear Lake (100).
3A fourth-ranked Mount Vernon-Lisbon (103), 2A sixth-ranked Tipton (106), 2A 10th-ranked Beckman (154), Marion (176), Waverly-Shell Rock (202), 2A 18th-ranked Jesup (220), Cedar Rapids Xavier (237) and Western Dubuque (242) rounded out the girls’ top-10 teams.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s second-ranked Lourdes Mason cruised to the girls’ individual title crossing the finish line in 18:35 while Jesup’s 2A fourth-ranked Mackenzie Wilson (19:02) was runner-up.
“The middle school did not disappoint either with all running season-bests and Addison Merritt running a 12:15 and winning the eighth-grade division,” Stamp said. “Noah Derrick is also getting his race figured out and ran a very smooth 12:15 to place 17th. Tyler Taube is our dual-sport athlete, also playing football, and he ran a 13:12 with Connor Sweet running a 14:39 in the seventh-grade boys’ race.”