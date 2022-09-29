ANAMOSA
It’s been a gradual procession all season long for the Springville-Central City cross country program as the team continues to make positive strides at just about every meet they’ve taken part in this fall.
Add Anamosa to the list after the team’s sparkling effort Saturday, Sept. 24.
“At Anamosa, I felt the effort our kids put forth was the best it’s been all season,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp, as his boys placed 12th against the 15-team field that featured an impressive seven state-ranked programs.
“Our mile averages just keep doing what our training is designed to do. Get faster. I think all the kids had season-best splits at the two-mile mark. That second mile is the hard one to push through and I’m seeing nice improvement in everyone at that point.”
Jack Stamp (Tim’s son) led the way for the Oriole boys coming through with an 18-minute, 31-second clocking that placed him a solid 26th against the field of mainly class 2A and 3A runners.
“On the boys’ side all the guys threw down really nice efforts,” Stamp said. “With all running their fastest two-mile splits of the season on a more challenging course than their previous best.
“Jack was seventh, Evan (Robertson) ninth and Grant (Chrisman) 18th among all class 1A runners in a field of 103 dominated by 2A and 3A runners.”
Robertson was second on the Oriole boys’ team and 32nd overall coming through with a time of 18:47 while Chrisman was 58th turning in a time of 19:40.
Creston Cordes (89th, 21:39) and Slayton Straub (97th, 23:04) completed the Springville boys’ 297-point performance that defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson (306 points), South Winneshiek (318) and Clinton Prince of Peace (347).
Class 2A top-ranked Tipton claimed the Anamosa Invitational team title scoring 66 points while 2A third-ranked Oelwein (70), 2A seventh-ranked Monticello (89), 3A 12th-ranked Solon (111), 1A 11th-ranked North Linn (193), 2A 14th-ranked Anamosa (198) and 1A ninth-ranked Cascade (200) completed the performances from the state-ranked programs competing at the meet.
Tipton’s fourth-ranked Clay Bohlmann won the individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 17:04 as six state-ranked runners all claimed the top-6 spots at the meet.
Kennedy Moore, as she’s been doing all fall long in the absence of injured star senior teammate Ashley Flansburg, turned in the top performance for the Springville-Central City team placing 34th overall after a 22:31 clocking while teammate Isabel Guerrero was second on the team and 52nd overall after her 24:12 effort.
“Kennedy had her usual solid race and every time I see her first mile split, it’s always faster than the last,” Stamp said. “Isabel had her best effort from this season or last and Katelynn and Abi continue with their improvement too.”
Staal was third on the team and 72nd overall coming through with a time of 26:12 while Stejskal added a 27:55 clocking that was good enough to place 77th against the loaded field that saw five state-ranked programs competing.
Class 2A top-ranked Monticello easily cruised to the Anamosa Invitational girls’ team title scoring a mere 36 points while 3A fourth-ranked Solon (68), 2A fifth-ranked Tipton (102), 1A second-ranked South Winneshiek (117) and 1A sixth-ranked North Linn (153) were among the other state-ranked programs competing on the day.
Springville had one of the top runners competing in the middle school girls’ race as eighth grader Addison Merritt was third against the 85-runner field posting a time of 13:10 that trailed only Maquoketa Valley seventh grader Audra Burbridge (1st, 12:33) and Solon seventh grader Quinn Armentrout (2nd, 13:08).
In the middle school boys’ race Springville’s Noah Derrick (13th, 13:45), Tyler Taube (17th, 13:50) and Connor Sweet (35th, 14:56) represented the program.
The week saw Springville-Central City meets cut short when a heatwave cancelled the normally challenging event at Center Point-Urbana Tuesday, Sept. 20.
“Missing the meet at CP-U cost us some much needed race experience as we are still so young as a team,” Stamp said. “I still think we have a lot of improvement left in our tanks as our workouts have really been solid lately and the effort is always where it needs to be.
“Being so young, this group has no idea how good they can be. They just have to keep climbing the ladder.”