Coming into the 2021 cross country campaign, first-year Springville-Central City coach Tim Stamp didn’t know a whole lot about the talent he possessed on his roster, but knew through training and competition, things would quickly come into focus.
That time of clarity could be coming right now.
“As a young team we are still figuring a lot of things out,” said Stamp, as his girls’ and boys’ teams turned in outstanding performances in Anamosa Saturday, Sept. 25.
“Pace, how hard they can push their bodies and still make it to the finish line and what their limits are. Well, some of these questions are being answered as I ask the kids to start pushing in the second and third miles of their races and trust their training. No risk, no reward is a big part of what I preach in practice.”
Practice makes perfect, and after what Stamp saw out of his teams in Anamosa, he knows what he’s coaching is working as currently unranked Central City junior Ashley Flansburg defeated a pair of state-ranked runners after her season-best 20:38 clocking not only placed her 13th overall individually against the 83-runner field that included 10 state-ranked runners, but topped Monticello’s Ava Capron (26th-ranked in class 2A) and Leah Koehler (25th-ranked).
Flansburg was a mere two-second behind Tipton’s 2A 20th-ranked Alivia Edens as well.
Katelynn Staal dropped nearly a minute from her previously season-best clocking coming through with a 23:44 effort that was second on the Springville-Central City team and 48th overall.
Isabel Guerrero (59th, 24:40), Kennedy Moore (66th, 25:15) and Abi Stejskal (78th, 26:51) rounded out the Springville-Central City girls’ performances helping the team to an eighth-place standing against the 11-team field that included five state-ranked programs and two top-ranked teams, scoring 233 points.
Class 3A top-ranked Solon bested the Anamosa Invitational field scoring a mere 32 points while 2A third-ranked Monticello was runner-up with 59 points. 2A fourth-ranked Tipton (84 points), 1A top-ranked South Winneshiek (119), Davenport Assumption (131) and 1A 10th-ranked North Linn (150) rounded out the top-6 in the team standings.
Springville-Central City defeated Bellevue (235), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (274) and Anamosa (291).
The girls weren’t the only ones coming through with solid times, as the Oriole boys, led by Jack Stamp, placed 14th as a team tallying 352 points.
Stamp posted a time of 18:50 to place 45th against the 111-runner field that saw nine state-ranked runners competing while teammate Evan Robertson was right on his heels placing 49th after a 19:01 clocking.
Ben VanWeeden added a personal-record 19:47 effort that placed him third on the team and 68th individually while Grant Chrissman (102nd, 22:21) Creston Cordes (103rd, 22:23) also came through with season-best performances.
“Ben, Grant and Creston all showed great progress hitting new PRs for the season,” Stamp said. “As the kids continue to work hard and get healthy, we’ll be looking for all to continue the process of maximizing their individual potential.
“We are getting closer, but we’ll be in learning mode until the last meet of the year with the youth of our group. This team has been a pleasure to work with as they work hard, listen well and their effort is always great each and every day.”
The Oriole boys faced six state-ranked programs in Anamosa as class 2A second-ranked Tipton won the meet title scoring 40 points while 3A fifth-ranked Solon (78) was runner-up. 1A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley, 1A 12th-ranked Bellevue, 2A 11th-ranked Monticello and 2A 17th-ranked Anamosa were all included in the 16-team field as Springville defeated Clinton Prince of Peace (393) and Midland (444).
Springville seventh-grader Allison Merritt set the tone immediately for the Orioles in Anamosa winning the middle school girls’ individual championship by almost 40-seconds after crossing the finish line with a school-record 12:11 clocking.
Solon’s Jillian Hanssen was runner-up in 12:50.
The Springville-Central City teams were at Center Point-Urbana Tuesday, Sept. 21, where the girls trailed only state-ranked programs Center Point-Urbana (3A No. 9), Marion (3A, No. 11), Waverly-Shell Rock (3A No. 19) and North Linn (1A No. 10) in the team standings scoring 126 points to place fifth against the six-team field.
Flansburg was her usual outstanding self coming through with a time of 20:44 that placed her fifth individually against a 96-runner field that included numerous state-ranked participants.
“Ashley beat all the 3A girls in the race expect for the No. 1’s from each of the bigger schools and North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley,” Stamp said. “Ashley ran a great first mile and just kept working in miles two and three for her second-best time of the year.”
Flansburg trailed only Center Point-Urbana’s 3A third-ranked Kora Katcher, Marion’s 3A 28th-ranked Peyton Steffen, Wheatley (1A, 20th) and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sydney Bochmann individually.
Guerrero (35th, 24:08), Staal (43rd, 24:43), Moore (54th, 25:26) and Stejskal (60th, 25:49) helped the Springville-Central City girls defeat last-place Edgewood-Colesburg (168) in the team standings.
The Oriole boys went against two state-ranked programs in Center Point scoring 169 points to place seventh against the nine-team field led by Robertson, who just missed a top-10 performance taking 11th overall after an 18:44 effort.
Stamp came in second on the team and 19th overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 19:17 while VanWeeden (40th, 20:28), Cordes (76th, 23:25) and Chrissman (77th, 23:25) rounded out the Springville boys’ effort.
“Evan just missed the podium and we weren’t sure if Jack would even run in Center Point as he was fighting off the effects of an illness over the weekend, but he did run and had a solid race under the circumstances,” Stamp said.
“Creston and Grant continued their epic dueling in the quest for the No. 4 spot on the boys’ team. Creston won the battle this time with both running lifetime bests in 23:25.”
Class 3A second-ranked Marion absolutely dominated the boys’ field scoring the top-6 individuals and tallied a perfect score of 15 that topped runner-up and host 3A 12th-ranked Pointers’ 64-point effort.
The Orioles defeated East Buchanan (173) and Hillcrest Academy (224).
As she has done at every meet so far this season, Merritt cruised to a championship in the middle school girls’ race winning with a time of 12:51 that was 34-seconds better than the runner-up.
“I’m proud of the way all of our runners are showing great consistency in their last few races as they gain fitness and experience,” Stamp said. “At this point of the season I’m hoping to keep everyone healthy as the seasons start changing and cooler weather comes. I’m looking for good training and racing in the last month of our season and continued progress towards our end of season goals.”