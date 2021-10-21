BELLEVUE
As one of five state-ranked runners coming into the Tri-Rivers Conference girls’ race in Bellevue Thursday, Oct. 14, Central City’s class 2A 27th-ranked Ashley Flansburg, like the four others also competing, separated themselves from the rest of the field with outstanding performances on a course not designed to yield fast times.
“Ashley earned fifth-place in the high school girls’ race with all of the top-5 girls being ranked in class 1A or 2A,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp, as his girls’ team placed fourth at the four-team league event scoring 78 points.
“This course is one of the toughest I’ve seen in Iowa, located just outside of Bellevue. Our kids ran tough today, but the Mississippi mountains slowed everyone down between 30 and 60 seconds off their season’s best.”
Flansburg led the Springville-Central City girls coming through with a 21:41 clocking while Katelynn Staal was second on the team and 18th overall in the conference coming through with a time of 25:50.
Isabel Guerero was right on Staal’s heels placing 19th in 25:55 while Kennedy Moore (29th, 27:35) and Abi Stejskal (30th, 27:44) also scored for the team.
Class 1A top-ranked Noelle Steines dominated the field posting a time of 18:41 that easily won the individual title while host Bellevue-Marquette claimed the girls’ conference team title finishing with 43 points, one ahead of runner-up and 1A 15th-ranked North Linn.
“I knew today’s race would be more about racing for place than times,” Stamp said. “So, the goal was to compete and let the chips fall where they may.
“In my first year with the program, I don’t necessarily get too worried about how we place in meet as I know how young and inexperienced we are. I look at where the seniors in this race were when they were freshmen, and I see today’s winner (on the boys’ side) Cy Huber (of Maquoketa Valley) was 40th as a freshman in over 20-minutes. This sport takes strength and maturity to run at the highest levels, and as a veteran coach I understand how important patience is and developing good long-lasting relationships with kids and always looking forward to what’s possible with hard work and a plan.”
The Orioles weren’t quite able to field enough runners to count in the boys’ conference team standings, but were led by a pair of top-20 performances from Evan Robertson and Jack Stamp.
Robertson used his 19:16 time to finish 18th overall while Stamp was 20th after his 19:27 effort against the 69-runner field.
Grant Chrissman (51st, 22:38) and Creston Cordes (58th, 23:32) also took to the course for Springville boys as class 1A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley cruised to the Tri-Rivers team title scoring 26 points.