SPRINGVILLE
Taking to their home course Tuesday, Sept. 6, without star Central City senior Ashley Flansburg, who after suffering an injury in Williamsburg a week earlier could force her to miss more than a month of action.
So, the Springville-Central City teams went out and did what Flansburg was regularly known for doing.
Turning in solid times.
And the girls and boys certainly did that in front of a big crowd in Springville.
“Our home meet was meet number three this year and an opportunity to run in front of friends and family on the rolling Springville cross country course,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp, as almost across the board his runners dropped time from the previous year on the same course.
“The kids keep dropping substantial time over last year’s performances in each meet this season, and this was no exception. Grant Chrisman dropped over four-minutes from his time last year and Kennedy Moore dropped 3:20 over last year. Creston Cordes was three-minutes faster and newbie Slayton Straub dropped another 1:20 from our meet last week, and on a much harder course.”
Moore was sensational for the Springville-Central City girls coming through with a time of 24-minutes, 8.4-seconds that placed her fifth against the 43-runner field while teammates Abi Stejskal (15th, 27:57.3) and Katelynn Staal (18th, 28:24.1) also came through with some impressive performances.
While the Springville-Central City girls did not have enough runners to compete in the team standings, class 1A seventh-ranked North Linn ran away with the Springville Invitational girls’ team title scoring a mere 16 points while Alburnett (64 points), East Buchanan (69) and Starmont (81) rounded out the field.
North Linn’s seventh-ranked Meghan Wheatley also dominated individually posting a 20:12.4 clocking that won the girls’ title by over two-minutes.
The Springville boys also took advantage of running on their home course, led by a pair of top-10 times from Jack Stamp and Evan Robertson.
“I’m not sure I could ask anymore from the effort I’ve been getting from the kids in every race and practice that we’ve had,” Stamp said. “Jack and Evan are also having nice drops over last year and you can really see the strength, maturity and racing experience kicking in for all involved.”
Stamp topped the Oriole boys coming through with a time of 18:46.5 that placed him fourth against the 54-runner Springville Invitational field while Robertson was right on his heels placing seventh after his 19:26.2 clocking.
Chrisman (18th, 21:11.7), Straub (24th, 21:57.6) and Cordes (30th, 22:37.2) rounded out the third-place team effort for the hosts scoring 79 points and trailing just class 1A 19th-ranked North Linn, who won the meet with their 37-point effort, and Starmont (68).
The Orioles defeated Alburnett (84), East Buchanan (90) and Waterloo Christian (127).
Starmont’s No. 2 ranked Charlie Sieck claimed the boys’ individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 17:31.6 while East Buchanan’s 22nd-ranked Noah Valenzuela was runner-up posting an 18:29.8 clocking.
The hosts did take home a title on the afternoon as Springville eighth grader Addison Merritt topped the middle school field winning yet another championship after finishing in 13:09.3.
Tyler Taube (6th, 13:56.4), Noah Derrick (18th, 15:50.7) and Conor Sweet (19th, 16:00) also represented the Springville middle school team in the boys’ race.
Fresh off their outstanding performances on their own home course, the Springville-Central City runners made their way to one of the toughest meets this side of Fort Dodge Saturday, Sept. 10, in Monticello.
And Stamp wanted to give his group every opportunity to succeed.
“We have been pointing to Monticello as a meet where we were going to really see where we were fitness-wise,” Stamp said. “The competition is always fast there and being a morning meet, we usually have cool temps on a very well-manicured, superfast course.
“Pushing the pace and pushing our limits were the focus of the day, and as a coach I can enthusiastically say I was not disappointed.”
Robertson was the lone Oriole participant to take part in a varsity race where he placed 27th against the loaded 84-runner field that featured nine state-ranked programs among the 13 taking part coming through with a time of 17:58.
“Evan went sub-18:00 for the first-time ever,” Stamp said. “He was the seventh-fastest class 1A runner in the varsity boys’ field.
“Grant just keeps throwing down great effort after great effort dropping another two-plus minutes off his lifetime best. Creston dropped two more minutes off his lifetime best as well. Unfortunately, Jack missed the meet due to an illness this week but will hopefully be ready to go at Starmont on Tuesday (Sept. 13).”
Chrisman ran with the leaders in the JV boys’ race in Monticello finishing sixth overall after a sizzling 19:16 clocking while Cordes (25th, 20:34) and Straub (47th, 22:10) also competed in the event for the Orioles.
Moore added a personal-record 22:16 time in the JV girls’ event that placed her third against the 55-runner field while Staal (16th, 24:50) and Stejskal (34th, 27:04) also competed in the race.
Merritt had her amazing undefeated run of championships ended in the middle school girls’ race finishing second for the first time in her brilliant career coming through with a time of 12:42 that trailed only Maquoketa Valley seventh grader Audra Burbridge (1st, 12:09).
Taube (11th, 12:56) and Derrick (28th, 14:28) took to the middle school boys’ course in Monticello for the Springville team.
“I’m super-proud of all the kids for their efforts in Monticello and their no-fear attitude in going after fast first miles then trusting their training to finish strong,” Stamp said. “With that said, we still have a lot of work to do to keep climbing the ladder team-wise. I am really looking forward to each day and meet with these kids as we move forward. This competition in Monticello was an eye-opening experience to these kids on what’s possible with a great plan and hard work. We’re just getting started.”