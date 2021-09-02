ANAMOSA
Coming into the season-opening cross country race in Anamosa Saturday, Aug. 28, all eyes were squarely on Mid-Prairie’s top-ranked Danielle Hostetler, and deservedly so.
The Golden Hawk sophomore won the class 2A state title last fall and is the favorite to do it again in 2021.
But after a spectacular performance from Central City’s Ashley Flansburg, competing in her first-ever cross country meet, quite a few heads were turned as she posted a top-10 performance that immediately places the Wildcat junior among the elite in 2A.
“In a totally loaded 2A-3A girls’ race featuring last year’s 2A state team champion Mid-Prairie and 3A fifth-placer Solon, Ashley, in her very first running race on a track or cross country course, ran 21:42 to place eighth in the 5K,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp. “In the process, Ashley beat five girls who were in the top-35 in either the 2A or 3A state meet last year.”
Flansburg looked cool and confident making her way through the brutally hot Anamosa course that saw temperatures stretch to near 90 before the race ended and only trailed runners from Mid-Prairie and Solon at the meet. Hostetler claimed the Anamosa individual title crossing the finish line with a sensational time of 19:01, almost two-minutes ahead of teammate Mitzi Evans who was runner-up in 20:57.
Flansburg had company on the course as teammates Katelynn Staal (62nd, 27:53) and Abi Stejskal (97th, 32:50) also competed for the Springville-Central City girls, who didn’t have enough runners to field a team score at the event won by 2A top-ranked Mid-Prairie scoring 22 points to edge past 3A fifth-ranked Solon (33 points).
The Springville boys also saw first-timers score well as freshmen Jack Stamp and Ben VanWeeden led the team.
“Jack scored a top-35 finish in 20:00 in his first 5K ever averaging 6:26 per mile,” said Stamp. “He was the No. 4 class 1A runner in the field of 154, and the No. 4 freshman in a loaded field that included Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Muscatine, Solon, Washington and Mid-Prairie.”
Stamp placed 35th overall while VanWeeden, another freshman, was second on the team and 78th overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 21:59.
Evan Robertson added a 90th-place showing turning in a time of 22:32 while Grant Chrissman (129th, 25:33) and Creston Cordes (137th, 26:52) rounded out the Orioles’ season-opening showing by helping the team to a 10th-place finish against the 11-team field scoring 284 points and defeating Midland (316).
Class 4A 18th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the Anamosa boys’ team title scoring 47 points and defeated class 3A fourth-ranked Solon’s 76-point total. Washington was third scoring 78 points while class 2A fifth-ranked Mid-Prairie was fourth totaling 94 points.
“Seventh grader Addison Merritt was second in the exhibition middle school race,” Stamp said. “Only one boy from Anamosa in the boy/girls mixed race beat him.
“All our other boys and girls started the race right where their training was set for. The heat affects people differently, and it took its toll on all runner. With that said, we all look forward to cooler temps as we get into September and beyond. This was a great start for all Springville-Central City runners.”