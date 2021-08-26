SPRINGVILLE
Over much of the past five-plus years, it has been the Springville-Central City girls’ program that has garnered a lot of the state-wide attention with sisters Emily and Janelle Staal putting together some of the program’s most memorable state meet performances, which included an individual championship from Emily as a sophomore in 2017.
While new cross country coach Tim Stamp continues to have high hopes for the girls’ program again this fall even without the sensational Staal sisters, could 2021 be the year that the Springville-Central City boys rise to a new level of success?
Stamp likes their chances.
“Our boys’ team is running really strong as a group in practice each day,” he said. “The competition each day has helped promote strong reps and the guys are gaining fitness and confidence rapidly because of it.
“Even though we are inexperienced at the varsity level, four of our six guys have 2-4 years of training and racing including the middle school level, which from a coaching perspective is valuable.”
Stamp returns letter winners in Evan Robertson and Grant Chrisman on the boys’ team while Jack Stamp, Ben VanWeelden, Luke Stolte and Sam Dryer add to the team’s depth.
“Evan has been our No. 1 for the last two years,” Stamp said. “Based on is performance in practice he seems focused and ready to take his game to the next level.
“Grant is also performing well and seems ready to be a top-5 runner on this team and poised to PR as well. Even with Evan and Grant back as letter winners, I consider all our guys as newcomers as Evan’s 2020 season was cut short because of COVID and he wasn’t able to finish out just when he was rounding into form. Evan is getting fitter by the day and seems focused to run faster than the 18:40s that he ran as a freshman.”
Of the newcomers, Stamp and VanWeelden have already had plenty of success at the middle school level.
Stamp, a two-time Tri-Rivers Conference middle school champion, placed fourth at the middle school state meet as a seventh grader two years ago before taking ninth last fall as an eighth grader.
“Jack is eight-inches taller than he was as a seventh grader,” said Tim Stamp, his dad. “He’s grown so fast it may be a year or so until his strength catches up. His effort is always good, and I am excited to see where he ends up by seasons end. The longer the race, the better for Jack.
“Jack has grown quite a bit during middle school as well. He is running stronger and with more focus than ever. Ben had a top-20 finish at state as a seventh grader and was top-30 last year, so we are hoping for a great season from him as well.”
Maquoketa Valley and Starmont appear to be among the top boys’ teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference race, while perennial power Calamus-Wheatland could most likely be in the mix as well, even after the loss of their top-3 runners.
“We have guys who could be in the mix for top-15 finishes at the conference meet,” Stamp said. “We’ll need to improve our numbers if we are to contend teamwise in the following years.”
The boys’ team, without any Central City runners on the roster this fall, will compete at the class 1A state qualifier meet this October while the girls, as the program has been for much of the last few years, will continue in class 2A with both Springville and Central City runners once again on the roster.
The girls’ program has a few more question marks heading into the 2021 campaign, headlined by lone returning letter winner Isabel Guerrero.
“A junior, Isabel has been one of our top runners for the last two years,” Stamp said. “This season she will be getting a later start on training that will cause her to miss the early meets. Hopefully by late season she will be racing close to full strength.”
Ashley Flansburg, Addison Merritt, Kennedy Moore, Alana Phelan and Katelynn Stall (younger sister to Emily and Janelle) round out the very inexperienced Springville-Central City girls’ roster.
“With Isabel being sidelined, our strengths will have to come from the new faces in the program,” Stamp said. “With that being said, we will be a late season team as we gain experience and fitness as we should gain momentum.”
While Guererro is the lone runner on the girls’ team with varsity meet experience, Stamp has hopes his team can gradually improve in 2021.
“Junior Ashley Flansburg is a kid who came to us because she found a love of running,” Stamp said. “She has no track or cross country experience, but from the perspective of a guy with a lifetime of experience in the sport, she appears to have the right stuff to be very competitive in the distance events.
“Junior Kennedy Moore and freshman Katelynn Staal have never run in a varsity race yet, but have been bringing great effort to practice each day.”
2021 Springville-Central City cross country schedule: Aug. 24 at Mount Vernon 5 p.m.; Aug. 31 at Williamsburg 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 7 Springville-Central City Invitational at Springville 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 11 at Monticello 9 a.m.; Sept. 14 at Starmont 4 p.m.; Sept. 21 at Center Point-Urbana 5 p.m.; Sept. 25 at Anamosa 9 a.m.; Sept. 30 at Western Dubuque 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 5 at West Delaware 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 14 Tri-Rivers Conference meet at Bellevue 4 p.m.