FORT DODGE
At the beginning of the 2021 cross country season, Central City junior Ashley Flansburg wasn’t even sure she was going to be good enough to finish in the top-30 at a regular season meet, not to mention earn numerous medals and make it all the way to the class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge Saturday, Oct. 30.
Through a journey that has turned so many heads this season, including her own, Flansburg closed the campaign with the same style and flair she started it.
By showing she more than belonged as one of the elite runners in all of class 2A.
“I was so nervous coming into my first state cross country meet,” said Flansburg, who lined up with the state’s best and went toe-to-toe with them competing on the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
“I wanted to run well and do what I needed to do to be successful. I didn’t want to let myself or anyone else down.”
No matter the outcome Flansburg had nothing to worry about in that regard, but the Central City star went out and added to her ever increasing legacy crossing the finish line with a solid 30th-place finish against the 132-runner 2A state field coming through with a time of 20:30.11, missing a state medal by a mere 15-places and 33-seconds.
“I couldn’t be happier for Ashley on how her season came to a close,” said Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp. “Pre-meet she was extremely nervous. I’m not sure I’ve ever had an athlete that nervous before a race. With that said, I tried to do everything I could to get her to calm her nerves, get her on the line and let the sound of the gun get her into race mode.
“I knew once she heard the gun, all the nerves would go away and she could do what she’s trained to do all season.”
Which is exactly that Flansburg did.
“That was the most crowded start I have ever seen,” she said. “It was hard at first to get going running with so many people packed together like that, but then I just started having some fun with it weaving through all the runners and moving up as fast as I could.”
Flansburg tallied a 6:11.46 opening mile split that had her 24th overall in the loaded field crossing the second mile with a time of 12:51.89 that moved her two spots up to 22nd.
“During the middle part of the race I pretty much ran the way I thought I could, but I did feel the race was going very fast,” Flansburg said. “This was easily the fastest race I’ve ever competed in.
“My second mile is usually my toughest mentally, but this one felt fast too, even though my time was the fastest.”
Flansburg had enough left for a strong kick down the stretch run to end the race as well..
“I just gave it everything I had at the end,” she said. “This wasn’t my best time of the season. I was hoping for a personal-record (20:23) here at state, but it sure felt like I was running fast. There are always things I feel like I could have or should have done better after every race, and there are plenty from this one too. Maybe I should have kicked it in a little earlier and then maybe I could have passed a few more girls.
“In the end though, I’m happy with my first-ever state cross country meet. Now I can’t wait to get to work and hopefully get back here again next year.”
Stamp was also impressed with his star junior’s performance under the stressful conditions.
“Ashley executed her race to perfection,” he said. “She got away cleanly, running with a solid pack of frontrunners then hitting mile one in 24th position and was right where she needed to be heading to mile-two in 22nd. Then it was get to the finish line as fast as she could.”
Flansburg knows what she needs to work on during the off-season, too.
“I can run, I just need to get stronger so I can finish faster,” she said. “I’m going to work on a lot of speed stuff. After the season I just had, I’m even more motivated and driven to get back to state next year and do the work I need to do to not only get here, but run even faster and place even higher.”
Top-ranked Mid-Prairie claimed the 2A girls’ team title dominating the field with their mere 50-point total while the Golden Hawks’ Danielle Hostetler did the same in the individual race crossing in 18:27.23, over 40-seconds faster than the runner-up.