As the smallest program participating at the class 2A state meet qualifier in Monticello Thursday, Oct. 20, with the fewest number of runners as well, Springville-Central City cross country coach Tim Stamp knew things wouldn’t come easy for his foursome of girls going against some of the very best competition in the entire state, regardless of class.
But that still didn’t stop any of them from representing their program to the very best of their abilities, which is exactly what Springville senior Isabel Guerrero, junior Kennedy Moore and sophomore Abi Stejskal as well as Central City sophomore Katelyn Staal did.
Moore, as she has done all fall long since the season-ending injury to teammate and star Central City senior Ashley Flansburg, led the way for the Springville-Central City girls at the qualifier event that featured four state-ranked teams and seven state-ranked runners, coming through with a 22-minute, 13-second clocking that placed her 31st amongst the 74-runner field.
“I know, for Kennedy, it wasn’t quite the finish she wanted in her last meet of the season,” said Stamp, as the top-15 individuals and top-3 teams advance to the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge Friday, Oct. 28.
“But in my eyes, it in no way diminishes the improvement she has made over the course of this season, which has been nothing short of miraculous going 27:21 in her first meet of the season last year to a PR of 21:34 this year. Six-minutes of improvement in one year is totally insane. Kennedy is a kid who just goes out and throws down great efforts day-in and day-out and never complains about anything. She was dropping 4-5 minutes from each race last year to this.”
Running as the team’s consistent No. 2 girl all fall long has been Guerrero, who did it again at the qualifier wrapping a solid cross country career with a 23:35 clocking that was good enough to score 49th at the season-ending meet.
“Izzy had a strong finish in her final year of cross country,” Stamp said. “Izzy had been sick most of the week leading up to the qualifier and I think that played a factor in her finish on Thursday.
“In the last few weeks, she has been running her fastest times since her freshman year and placed a career-high ninth at conference, so I was really happy for her super-strong finish to her senior season.”
Stejskal was two places behind Guerrero at the qualifier meet crossing 51st overall after a 24:01 clocking.
“Abi almost broke the 24-minute barrier that she has been flirting with lately,” Stamp said. “She’s another runner who has shown almost a four-minute improvement since last season.
“Abi is only scratching the surface in her ability as I think with a little extra work this summer, she could be in the 22-minute range next season.”
Staal rounded out the Springville-Central City performances at the qualifier meet in Monticello placing 58th turning in a time of 25:04.
“Katelyn had a solid season that was hindered by an illness in the early going as she missed a week to 10 days of training,” Stamp said. “Again, with a summer of training and another year of experience, we should see another solid year of time drops for her.”
With the Springville-Central City girls only having four runners compete at the meet, they were not able to qualify in the team standings that saw an amazing three-way battle for the top spot. Class 2A top-ranked Monticello, running on their home course, claimed the championship finishing with 56 points to edge past runner-up and eighth-ranked Tipton and 12th-ranked Beckman, who both wrapped the meet and secured berths to state by scoring 59 points.
Tipton won the tie-break to officially take second-place overall over the Blazers.
No. 17 ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg and Jesup tied for fourth overall each scoring 108 points with Jesup coming up short in the tie-breaker officially claiming fifth at the meet while Northeast (145 points), Waukon (164), Mediapolis (241) and Louisa-Muscatine (248) rounded out the Monticello qualifier team standings.
Sumner-Frederickburg’s fifth-ranked Hillary Trainor topped the individual field crossing the finish line with a blistering time of 18:59 to advance to Fort Dodge while Jesup’s sixth-ranked Mackenzie Wilson (19:08) and 11th-ranked Clare Wright (19:33) were second and third, respectively.
Beckman’s No. 14 Julia Mertz (4th, 19:38), Tipton’s No. 18 Alivia Edens (5th, 19:49) and Monticello’s No. 15 Emma Althoff (6th, 19:57) and No. 24 Leah Koehler (8th, 20:07) rounded out the other state-ranked individuals competing at the meet.
The Springville girls also had some representation at the middle school state cross country meet as well, where eighth grader Addison Merritt wrapped one of the greatest two-year runs in school history with a solid sixth-place performance in Ankeny Saturday, Oct. 15, coming through with a time of 13:04 against a loaded class 1A field.
Merritt will join the high school program in the fall as an Oriole freshman.