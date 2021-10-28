ANAMOSA
Running through the class 2A state qualifier meet in Anamosa Thursday, Oct. 21, was the culmination of a journey maybe only Hollywood could have possibly scripted any better for Central City junior Ashley Flansburg.
And, amazingly, it all started with a treadmill.
“I’ve never been a long-distance runner in my life, ever,” said Flansburg, who in her first year of competing in cross country this fall ran all the way to the state meet after an outstanding performance at the qualifier event placing 15th against the 84-runner field in 21:06, and punched a ticket to Fort Dodge topping Beckman’s Madelyn Reiter (16th, 21:08) by two-seconds for the coveted honor.
The top-15 individuals and top-3 teams from the qualifier all earned berths to the state meet in class 2A.
“It wasn’t until my family bought a treadmill last April that I began to change my thought process on distance running. I had always considered myself a sprinter when it came to running, and that running sport was always track. Not cross country. I was a volleyball player in the fall, but after we got the treadmill, I started doing a lot better with the longer distances and decided this season to give cross country a try.”
Coach Tim Stamp, and the rest of the Springville-Central City girls’ team are sure glad she did.
“Ashley came to us with no expectations of what was possible,” Stamp said. “But, after seeing her run for a week in practice, I could see she had the stuff to be very good, but just needed racing reps and the confidence it brings.”
Flansburg didn’t really have a lot of high expectations for herself coming into the 2021 campaign either, but that quickly changed.
“My No. 1 goal coming into the season was to place in the top-20 at one meet during the year,” she said. “At least one meet. Then when I placed eighth got a medal at my first meet and had a 6:40 or something pace when I was hoping for an 8:00, I really surprised myself and from there had to adjust my goals for the season.”
Stamp knew state was possible all along.
“Ashley has gone from volleyball player to state qualifier in one season,” he said. “All of these eastern Iowa qualifier meets are totally loaded, so we knew the field was solid but she brought just enough and came home 15th. We were focused on place, not time, so mission accomplished and ticket punched.”
The keys to Flansburg going from volleyball player to cross country standout in such a short amount of time?
“My coach,” she said. “I owe everything to him. He made me believe that this journey was possible for me, even when at the beginning I didn’t really think it was.
“I guess the treadmill played a part in this too. Otherwise, I may not have known I had this ability in me.”
Flansburg’s teammates also took to the qualifier course with Isabel Guerero finishing second on the team and 51st overall coming through with a time of 24:01 while Kennedy Moore (63rd, 25:06), Katelynn Staal (72nd, 26:21) and Abi Stejskal (77th, 26:57) completed the Springville-Central City girls’ effort placing 11th as a team scoring 262 points against the 12-team field defeating Mediapolis (291 points).
“Both teams (boys and girls) have grown so much this year and their improvement as been dramatic,” Stamp said. “Their energy, camaraderie and chemistry have been a pleasure to work with each day.”
Flansburg’s hopes for the state meet Saturday?
“I want to place well and just finish the season strong,” she said. “I’m not going in with many expectations, kind of like my season overall, but hopefully I’ll surprise myself again.”
Third-ranked Monticello claimed the 2A qualifier team title scoring 49 points to dominate the event while fourth-ranked Tipton (84) and 10th-ranked Beckman (87) also punched team tickets to the state meet.