FORT DODGE
Coming into the class 1A state cross country meet on the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course just north on Fort Dodge Friday, Oct. 28, Springville’s Evan Robertson had some very specific plans for his final high school run going against the best Iowa has to offer.
And the Oriole senior proved to be his own toughest critic on what was actually a pretty solid day and massively improved performance.
It just might not sound like it was from Robertson, a fierce goal-oriented competitor.
“My last-ever race didn’t go the way I hoped it would,” said Robertson, who will go down in the annals at Springville as one of the top runners in school history as a two-time state qualifier.
“I was hoping to run as close to 17-minutes as I could, but just wasn’t feeling it. My body wasn’t feeling it either. I ran under 18-minutes in Cascade, which is most likely a tougher course than the one at state, and I just wasn’t able to get it done in Fort Dodge, for whatever reason.”
Robertson closed his cross country career crossing the finish line with a time of 18:06.62, good enough to place 78th overall against the loaded 154-runner class 1A boys’ state field.
“The time wasn’t what I wanted and neither was where I placed, but I am happy with the improvements I was able to make during the course of this season, which is what got me here to state,” Robertson said. “Having been at state last year really helped me coming into the race Friday morning. I wasn’t intimidated like I was last year and felt much more comfortable.”
Those were huge factors in Robertson moving up a whopping 57 spots in the individual standings as a senior compared to his performance in his initial trip to state last year as a junior (135th, 19:46.05) and shaving more than a minute-and-a-half off his time.
“I felt like everything went well through my warm-ups and the first mile was okay too,” he said. “But then after that things just didn’t feel quite right and I could tell my legs were not 100-percent. Frustrating for that to happen at state, because I was really looking forward to this.”
Springville cross country coach Tim Stamp also had a state plan for his star senior.
“We went down to Fort Dodge Thursday evening to get a good nights rest and not have cramped legs from a two-hour-plus ride on the morning of the meet,” Stamp said. “Evan got out well too, in 5:15 in the packed and congested field of 154 class 1A runners.
“He came through two-miles in a very solid 11-minutes flat, and looked good. His finish was a huge jump from last year’s race as his time beat 50-percent of the field. I felt it was a great effort to end the season.”
Robertson can walk away knowing he gave his all to the sport.
“There’s a lot that goes into competing in cross country and all the off-season workouts with Coach Stamp and my teammates were a big reason I was not only able to get back here to state, and why I did so much better than I did last year,” he said. “While I was hoping for a little better performance at state this year, I can walk away from the sport feeling satisfied. I’m glad I did cross country and have enjoyed the sport and the people I’ve met over the last four years.”
Stamp is also proud of what his senior was able to give to the program.
“I thought Evan finished the season well and grew a lot as an athlete,” he said. “I think he’s finally seeing the potential he has as a runner. Being good at this sport takes a lot of mental strength and focus. He’s made great strides in both areas. We have trained harder than ever this season, which has given Evan a better idea what it will take to achieve the goals he has set for this spring’s track season. He definitely has no fear of the hard work that it takes to improve. With that said, I think it really has him excited for what may come this spring. I know I’m looking forward to the upcoming track season and beyond with all who will be out for track and all who will be back for our cross country team next season as well.”
Woodbine’s top-ranked Landon Bendgen dominated the 1A state individual field crossing the finish line with a time of 15:58.11 while IKM-Manning’s fifth-ranked Caden Keller was runner-up in 16:13.07.
No. 2 ranked Iowa City Regina claimed the 1A state team championship scoring 102 points defeating runner-up and No. 1 ranked ACGC (126 points). No. 4 Woodbine was third (132) while No. 8 Bellevue (164) and No. 7 IKM-Manning (181) rounded out the top-5 teams in the standings.
“I’m grateful to Coach Stamp for everything he’s done for me and the team the last few years,” Robertson said. “Going up the day before the race really helped me out and we were able to walk the course early.”
Stamp only wishes Robertson could have had some more support in Fort Dodge.
“Unfortunately, being the race was on a school day made it tough for kids to make the trip,” Stamp said. “We did take Jack Stamp down for a teammate to warm-up with and to make Evan feel more at ease for the race. They have been running side-by-side in training and in competition since we started last summer, so I think it worked out well in that respect.”