SPRINGVILLE
Coming into their class 8-player season-finale at winless Calamus-Wheatland Friday, Oct. 15, Springville football coach Joe Martin knew his team had a chance of making the playoffs.
But he also knew that chance was extremely unlikely as the Orioles would need a lot of help from a lot of other games around the state to get one of the coveted at-large berths handed out.
As it turned out, Springville, winners of four games in a row, got one of those bids, and will be taking part in the class 8-player playoffs for the fourth time in school history (not including last year when every team got made the post-season due to COVID) and first since 2015.
“We made it by a 0.07 point-differential,” said Martin, as his team received one of the two at-large bids in the 8-player class and will take the long trip to Jackson Junction to face sixth-ranked Turkey Valley, who enter the post-season with an undefeated 8-0 record that included an early season 48-42 victory over perennial powerhouse Don Bosco.
“We were literally the last 8-player team to get in. A couple of years ago we were the last team out, and I really didn’t want to have that happen to us again. This is a testament to our kids and our coaching staff for always believing this was possible. Even when it looked like there really wasn’t much of a chance, but we took care of business and won the games that we were supposed to win and managed to work our way in.”
Turkey Valley, an opponent Springville is very familiar with even though they did not play in the same district this fall, dominated most of their opponents in 2021 not only picking up the huge victory over the Dons, but also posted impressive victories over Edgewood-Colesburg (14-0), Rockford (60-12), Riceville (44-8), Janesville (28-22), Clarksville (62-8), Tripoli (46-12) and in the regular-season finale Friday, Oct. 15, rolled to a 65-8 rout over West Central.
“They’re a good team and have had a successful program for a long time,” Martin said. “We’ve played them many times over the last few years, so we know what they’re all about, and it’s pretty much going to be the same as always. They like to run the ball right at you and dare you to stop them. They play a power game and we’re going to have to go into that game with that kind of mentality that it’s going to be very physical. Hopefully, our athletic ability will be able to give us an edge because they will have the size advantage.”
Turkey Valley threw the football just 71 times this past season, scoring 10 touchdowns with their passing attack as quarterback Noah Hanson led the Trojans completing 44-of-69 passes for 619 yards.
The strength of the Turkey Valley offense is once again in the ground game, where they churned out 2,096 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt and scored 36 touchdowns.
Marcus Herold leads that balanced Trojan rushing attack coming through with 848 yards and 18 touchdowns as five Turkey Valley players (Herrold, Hanson, Dylan Reicks, Carson Busta and Oliver Schmitt) all rushed for more than 200 yards this fall.
Reicks also is a key member for the Trojan defense making a team-high 43 tackles with 27 solos. Herold added 38 tackles while Garrett Kurtenbach topped the Turkey Valley defense with five quarterback sacks.
Springville, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, is led by do-everything superstar Luke Menster.
The senior has scored 22 touchdowns for the Orioles, and has done so in a variety of ways making running, receiving, passing and even defensively has found his way into the end zone rushing for 411 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 carries; hauling in 43 passes for 719 yards and 14 more scores while also being a key member of the Springville special teams in the return game.
Menster even completed seven passes this fall with six going for touchdowns totaling 214 yards.
“We’re going to have to find creative ways to get Luke the football,” Martin said. “Hopefully a few that Turkey Valley won’t be able to find on tape too.”
Oriole quarterback Dylan DeMean, in his first season as a starter, completed 54-of-111 passes for 802 yards while throwing 15 total touchdowns (14 going to Menster).
“We’ve faced a lot of physical teams this season and have been able to adjust and come up with ways to get Luke and football offensively,” Martin said. “We’re going to need to do that again as well as get a big game from our defense.
“We’re just happy to be here and playing post-season football. There’s no pressure on us. We’re going to go out there, play loose and have some fun and see that happens. No one thought we’d be able to make the playoffs and no one really expects us to beat a state-ranked Turkey Valley team either. You just never know until the games are played.”
Menster paced an opportunistic Springville defense making 68 tackles, 44 of the solo variety while Drew Feltes and Cory Weber were also key pieces to the Oriole puzzle on the defensive side of the football as the team forced 15 turnovers overall (12 fumble recoveries and three interceptions).
Other class 8-player district 5 teams to earn playoff berths included district champion Easton Valley, Lansing Kee and Edgewood-Colesburg with the Orioles giving the district four post-season programs, tied for the most in the state.
Other class 8-player playoffs games include: East Mills (4-4) at top-ranked CAM, Anita (8-0), Exira-EHK (5-3) at fourth-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s (8-0), Kingsley-Pierson (5-3) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2); Tripoli (5-3) at Don Bosco (6-2), Dunkerton (4-4) at third-ranked Easton Valley (8-0), Edgewood-Colesburg at seventh-ranked WACO (8-0), New London (4-3) at second-ranked Montezuma (9-0), Brooklyn-BGM (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Mary’s (6-2); Lamoni (4-4) at No. 7 Lexox (8-0), Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at Lansing Kee (7-1), Stanton-Essex (6-2) at fifth-ranked Audubon (7-1), Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1), Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (7-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1), English Valleys (6-1) at Southeast Warren-Liberty Center (5-3) and Baxter (7-1) at Fremont-Mills (5-3).