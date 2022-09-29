SPRINGVILLE
Homecoming week is filled with enough distractions for high school football players, so Springville head coach Joe Martin knew last week was going to be a challenge for his team as they prepared for a solid Midland team Friday, Sept. 23.
He would up being exactly right, but Martin still got just about everything he wanted out of the contest that ended with his team on the short end of a rough 78-0 score.
“I’m sure Midland came into our game with a specific list of things they wanted to accomplish, and we did the same,” said Martin, as his team hung tough early on against the talented visitors trailing just 16-0 through one quarter of play.
“For us, everything is about gaining as much experience as we possibly can and use that experience to improve even more next season. Midland is a senior-dominated team and we’re full of freshmen and sophomores. Winning against teams like Midland is a very steep challenge for us right now, but the more we keep our guys on the field against good teams like this, the better we’ll be down the road. That I am completely confident in.”
Springville (0-5, 0-4) struggled to get anything going on the offensive side of the football most of the night, but did show flashes from time to time of what could be down the road.
“That’s where we are right now as a program and what I want to see out of my kids,” Martin said. “I want to see improved play from week-to-week and better understanding of the game. I think we’re getting that. Did we struggle during the Midland game? Of course, we did. We still need to take better care of the football and our football IQ needs to get better too, but I’m happy with the progress we’re making. It’s not going to happen all at once. This is a gradual process and I’m proud of the way the kids have bought in. They continue to fight hard and give me everything they’ve got. While losses like this hurt right now, we’re going to be a better team for it in the very near future.”
The Orioles turned the football over seven times (six fumbles and one interception), one fumble leading directly to a Midland touchdown late in the opening quarter as the hosts trailed 48-0 at the half and 68-0 through three frames.
“I thought the boys did a good job with clock management too,” Martin said. “There are a lot of small battles we won during the course of the game, that most fans probably wouldn’t be able to see, but things us coaches were looking for. Seth Stone was one of them. He had a good game on the defensive line and was making plays knowing where he had to be and when.
“It’s stuff like that individually we’re looking at every week. Small wins in the game within the game. I’m not worried about what the score is whatsoever. We just want that Friday night under the lights experience. And we’re getting it each and every week.”
Springville was limited to just 81 yards of total offense with 51 of those coming through the air in the passing game as Jordan Goad was 3-of-9 for 34 yards and Braden Jordan 1-of-1 for 17 yards.
Christian Anguiano led the receiving corps grabbing two passes for 19 yards while Connor Williams had two more for seven yards. Ripple tallied one reception for 25 yards.
Caden Weber, crowned Homecoming King at halftime, rushed nine times for 19 yards.
Ripple and Goad paced the Oriole defense making six tackles each while Weber added five more. Luke Lansing and Andrew Unash chipped in with four tackles each.