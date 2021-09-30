WYOMING
Over the past decade, it’s been one of the toughest outcomes for Springville and Midland football fans to predict.
You could probably include Oriole head coach Joe Martin among that group as well.
“Us and Midland have had some very strange games over the years, and I expect many might put this one right there with those others as well,” said Martin, as his team stunned a huge Homecoming crowd in Wyoming rolling to an impressive 43-8 triumph over the Eagles in a big class 8-player district 5 contest that could have major playoff implications.
“Quite a few years ago we had a talented state-ranked team led by Jake Hulett (who went on to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes) ready to roll into the playoffs with a ton of momentum and Midland comes to Springville and knocks us off. No one saw that coming. Then we’ve had teams over the years where everyone expected Midland would win and we came out on top. When it comes to Springville and Midland, you just never know, and Friday was just another one of those cases. It was our night. This was our best game of the year without question.”
Springville (1-4, 1-3), who has made a habit of falling into large first quarter holes just about every week so far this fall, reversed that trend against Midland and started the scoring when quarterback Dylan DeMean was able to break several tackles and race 11 yards into the end zone mid-way through the opening quarter.
“I was so happy when we were able to get that first quarter touchdown,” Martin said. “We had a chance when we recovered a Midland fumble on a punt, and weren’t able to score on that possession. That was a golden opportunity to get a quick score and we didn’t get it. The boys made sure I had nothing to worry about though, and this wasn’t going to be like all our other starts to games this year.
“This one we started, and finished.”
The Orioles led 6-0 at the first quarter horn then added a second quarter touchdown when DeMean scored on another scamper, this one covering eight yards and after a successful two-point conversion Springville had all the momentum leading 14-0.
But back came the Eagles.
After Midland’s Brayden Grau intercepted an Oriole pass, one play later Zain Sauer found the end zone scampering 16 yards for paydirt and the hosts trailed just 14-8.
“We talked all week long about our first quarters this season,” Martin said. “Even if it’s 0-0, we have to have confidence and had to be up, and we were. Then we come into this game and put up a huge second quarter which allowed us some breathing room and let us get into what we wanted to do. Mix things up offensively and not become so one-dimensional.”
With the huge home crowd back into the game, the Orioles quickly went about silencing them answering the Midland score with two of their own before the half, the first coming when DeMean found Menster open on an 18-yard pass play then the two did it again on a play covering 20 yards that handed the visitors a stunning 28-8 halftime advantage.
“Not only was I happy by the way we responded to Midland’s touchdown with a couple of our own in the second quarter, but we come out and dominate the third quarter with an amazing drive that almost took up the entire frame.”
Midland received the football first to open the second half and after the Oriole defense stopped the Eagle offense on downs inside Springville’s own 10-yard-line, the offense went to work.
“We held the football on offense for most of the third quarter and then ended that long drive with a touchdown in the fourth quarter,” Martin said. “We made it tough for Midland to come back when they couldn’t get the football away from our offense. Then we added the touchdown to end it, which was the perfect way to close out our opening drive of the second half.”
Menster found the end zone from six yards out to push the Springville lead to 36-8 before the visitors added one more score when Menster tallied his fourth touchdown of the night on a four-yard run.”
Luke and Dylan had big nights right when we needed them,” Martin said. “Luke scoring four touchdowns and Dylan running for two of his own and throwing two more to Luke. It was great to finally get those two going and when they are, we can be much more two-dimensional with the run and the pass.”
The Oriole defense limited Midland to 200 yards of total offense while Menster had a big night in the passing game hauling in nine passes from DeMean for 165 yards. Menster also tallied 46 yards on the ground on 15 carries. DeMean added to the Springville ground game rushing for 61 yards on 13 attempts while completing 10-of-18 passes for 168 yards.
Cory Weber, Caden Weber and Menster led the opportunistic Oriole defense each making eight tackles while Drew Feltes added six more for the visitors.
The Orioles also forced four Midland turnovers, as Cory Weber, Caden Weber and Feltes all recovered Eagle fumbles while Menster picked off a first quarter pass making a sensational leading grab.
“That was the difference in the game,” Martin said. “We were able to get some turnovers and then eventually cash them in.”
Caden Weber and Feltes added quarterback sacks for the Springville defense.