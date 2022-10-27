SPRINGVILLE
Getting just about all he could have possibly asked for out of adding one more game to the 2022 schedule Thursday, Oct. 20, Springville football coach Joe Martin may have just instilled a little more confidence into his young team after a thrilling season-ending performance hosting GMG.
Actually, it may have been a lot more than a little.
The game was added by Martin due to the loss of district contests against Calamus-Wheatland and Central Elkader earlier this fall, and Martin hoped at the very least some extra time on the football field for his young club would add a little extra motivation for the off-season.
He may have gotten even more than that.
“Both us and GMG picked up this game as a springboard into the off-season, and I think both of us got exactly what we wanted out of this game, though we sure would have liked to have found a way to win it,” said Martin, as a huge late-game rally by the Orioles fell just short in a wild 40-38 setback against the Wolverines.
“But even in defeat, I think this game is going to go a long way into getting us to work in the off-season. We haven’t tasted much success on the field this season, and they got the taste of it Thursday night, and just about pulled off a thriller at the end, too.”
It was GMG who started the scoring taking the first snap of the contest and going 65 yards for a touchdown.
“GMG has some really good speed and they took advantage of that in the first play,” Martin said. “I’m sure everyone was worried that this might turn into most of our other games this season, but the boys simply would not allow that to happen and battled right back.”
Bryce Ripple found the end zone for the hosts, also in the opening quarter, racing in from 17 yards out, and after he also scored on the two-point conversion run, the game was tied.
But the Orioles weren’t done yet.
After pinning the Wolverines deep and then forcing visitors to punt from their own end zone, Caden Weber managed to bring down the GMG punter in the end zone for a safety with just six-seconds remaining on the first quarter clock, and in the process took a 10-8 lead into the second stanza.
“We haven’t had too many points this season where we’ve been in the lead in the second quarter, so we were entering some new ground with that, too,” Martin said. “Which is why we scheduled this game. The kids were really into it and knew they could win. That’s a mentality I want them to have every single week when we get back at it next season.”
Unfortunately, it would be the only lead for the Orioles the rest of the way.
But that still wasn’t going to stop the hosts from battling to the bitter end.
GMG scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter extending to a 24-10 advantage before Ripple did it again, this time scoring on a sensational 30-yard run, and all of a sudden the hosts were right back in the game down just 24-18 with a mere 23-seconds remaining in half.
They would be fateful seconds for the Springville team however.
“We’ve gained a lot of experience this season, but we are still young and we still made some mistakes,” said Martin, as the Wolverines managed to score a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter, a 32-yard pass play that had GMG with all of the momentum heading into the break leading 32-18.
“That one hurt. No question about it, but we’ve used every moment of every game as learning experiences, and we’ll do it again with that long pass play at the end of the half.”
GMG was first to score in the second half as well and appeared ready to blow the Orioles right off their own field leading 40-18 through three quarters of play.
Then, everything changed, and the Orioles had their biggest fourth quarter performance of the season, and it not for a pair of missed two-point conversion opportunities, could have come back and pulled off a stunning victory.
“We were that close,” Martin said. “It’s amazing what scoring a few touchdowns and do for a team’s confidence. We had been running the heck out of the ball all game long, only this time we were ending drives with touchdowns.”
The Orioles outscored the Wolverines 20-0 over the game’s final 12-minutes, and it started with a 28-yard Jordan Goad pass to Ripple. After a Goad two-point conversion run, the hosts trailed 40-26.
Springville scored again when Ripple plowed into the end zone on a one-yard plunge, but a failed two-point conversion run had the hosts down 40-32.
After the Oriole defense stood tall yet again, Springville found the end zone, and again on another Ripple one-yard plunge.
A failed two-point conversion run to tie the game left the hosts two-point shy on the scoreboard.
“It was pretty emotional in the locker room after the game,” Martin said. “And I was very happy to see that. This game and this season meant a lot to these kids. It may have not gone the way they wanted it to, but they never quit on themselves or this program all season long. We’ve got a lot to look forward to if the guys can get to work in the off-season, because now we have the experience. At the start of this season, we had very little.”
The Oriole ground game was absolutely phenomenal all game long against GMG pounding out 300 yards on 51 carries.
Ripple (145 yards) and Goad (111) both topped the 100-yard plateau while Weber added 42 yards on a mere four carries.
The Wolverines answered that with 323 passing yards completing 13-of-23 though Goad and Connor Williams were able to intercept passes for the hosts.
Goad completed 3-of-8 passes for 46 yards in the Springville passing game with Ripple hauling in two of those three for 33 yards.
Weber had a big game for the Oriole defense making seven tackles that also included a quarterback sack while Goad added five more. Ripple and Williams chipped in with four tackles each with Tristan Malanaphy also coming through with a sack.
“We wanted the extra experience by playing this game and we were very excited about the results,” Martin said. “Even in defeat, fun way to end the season.”