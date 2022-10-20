SPRINGVILLE
So far this season, the starts of games have been one of the things Springville football coach Joe Martin has been hoping to improve as his young club gains more and more experience.
Friday, Oct. 14, hosting Tripoli, Martin got exactly what he’d been yearning for.
“This was by far the best first half we’ve played this season,” said Martin, as his team would come up on the short end of a 46-6 final against the visiting Panthers, but the Orioles trailed just 6-0 after one quarter of play and 20-6 at the half.
“Our kids came out ready to go and executed to get us into scoring position on several drives in the opening half. I think the experience that we’ve gained this season is starting to show. Our freshmen and sophomores aren’t freshmen and sophomores anymore, they’re getting more and more comfortable at the varsity level and it’s the kind of improvement that we saw Friday night that we’ve been looking for. This shows the kids what we’re doing is working.”
Springville (0-7, 0-5) held Tripoli to just one first quarter touchdown before the visitors added two more in the second stanza to take a 20-0 lead and appeared ready to run away with the contest.
The young Orioles simply wouldn’t allow it.
The hosts marched right back and scored the final touchdown of the opening half when Jordan Goad lofted a 35-yard scoring pass to teammate Bryce Ripple that got Springville on the board.
The third quarter would see the Panthers begin to pull away however, scoring three touchdowns during the stretch to take a 40-6 advantage into the final frame.
“In the second half I think we started showing some fatigue and Tripoli took advantage,” Martin said. “But overall, this was one of our best performances of the season, and easily our best first half, so these kids continue to make strides, and right now that’s all we can ask for.”
The visitors scored one fourth quarter touchdown to start the continuous clock.
Springville managed seven first downs in the game as Goad was 6-of-14 passing for 76 yards while Braden Jordan was 1-of-3 for four more yards through the air.
Ripple was the main target in the Oriole passing game making an impressive six receptions for 73 yards while Christian Anguiano had the other for seven yards.
Goad also led the Springville ground game pounding out 29 yards on 13 carries while Luke Lansing added 12 more on five attempts.
Caden Weber was all over the field for the Oriole defense making a team-high 14 tackles, 11 coming of the solo variety while Ripple and Goad added seven tackles each.
The opportunistic Springville defense did force two turnovers as Lansing recovered a fumble and Jordan picked off a Panther pass.
