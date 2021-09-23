SPRINGVILLE
It’s been a common theme so far this fall for the Springville football team.
It’s one Oriole coach Joe Martin both dislikes and likes, and it played out again Friday, Sept. 17, hosting class 8-player fourth-ranked Easton Valley.
“We seem to start just about every game falling into a huge hole and then after the rough start, come back to play some pretty solid football against these very good teams we’ve played so far this season,” said Martin, as his team trailed 28-0 against an absolutely loaded River Hawk team, but then managed to score two touchdowns, both coming from long passes from quarterback Dylan DeMean to teammate Luke Menster.
“I thought, in some instances, we were able to play some pretty good football against one of the better teams in the 8-player game. We were dealing with some injuries coming into the game, and then when we lost a couple of more kids during the game, that made things even tougher on us, and really limited our options. But for the most part I was proud of the way the kids continued to battle even after falling behind by such a big score.”
Easton Valley scored four first quarter touchdowns, three coming on quarterback Conor Gruver runs of one, 12 and 13 yards, and quickly the visitors led 28-0 before DeMean hooked up with Menster on Springville’s (0-4, 0-3) first score, a pass play covering 49 yards.
The visitors added two more second quarter touchdowns and led 41-6 before Menster hauled on a pass from DeMean and took off 65 yards for the Orioles’ final score.
Two more River Hawk touchdowns later and the hosts were looking up at a 54-12 halftime deficit which started the continuous clock, making the final two quarters of play very quick.
“We’ve had a very tough schedule to this point, but I’m hoping that with us playing all these good teams so early we’ll be ready to win a few in the final few weeks,” said Martin, as the Oriole opponents sport a 16-1 record to this point this fall.
“There’s plenty of fight left in this bunch. We’re just getting started.”
Springville did manage 149 passing yards against a stingy Easton Valley defense as DeMean was 7-of-19 through the air accounting for all of the Orioles’ aerial yardage.
Menster hauled in six passes for all 149 yards.
The River Hawks did limit the Oriole ground game to 41 yards on 20 attempts.
DeMean also paced the defensive effort for the hosts coming through with nine tackles while Drew Feltes and Menster added seven more each. Menster and Cade Sheda recovered River Hawk fumbles as well.